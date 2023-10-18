DITV Sports: Hannah Stuelke Looks to Fill Void for Iowa Women’s Basketball
After losing two key starters, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team looks to a returning player to set up big after an impressive first season. DITV Sports Reporter David Consuelos has more on a pivotal piece to the puzzle.
