DITV Sports: Hannah Stuelke Looks to Fill Void for Iowa Women’s Basketball

After losing two key starters, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team looks to a returning player to set up big after an impressive first season. DITV Sports Reporter David Consuelos has more on a pivotal piece to the puzzle.
David Consuelos, DITV Reporter
October 18, 2023
David Consuelos, DITV Reporter
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.
