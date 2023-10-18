The Daily Iowan
News
Campus
Crime/Courts
Election Wrap
Downtown
Higher Education
Local Government
Politics
Local
State
National
PolitiFact Iowa
Postgame
Sports
Football
Pregame
Men’s Basketball
Wrestling
Women’s Basketball
Caitlin Clark
Opinions
Columns
Editorials
Point/Counterpoints
Guest Opinions
Letters to the Editor
Editorial Policy
Arts
Music
Events
Theater
Features
Student Spotlight
Amplify
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Graphics
Podcast
DITV
Latest Newscast
Previous Newscasts
News
Sports
Projects
Donate
More
RSS Feed
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
DITV Newscast
DITV News Video
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
DITV Newscast
DITV News Video
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Top Stories
Teens involved in fatal drag racing collision charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter
UI political student groups navigate tension on campus
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
Demand for cannabis cards increases in Iowa City, the state
Iowa Football Week 8 Notebook | Hawkeyes unfazed by adversity, prepared to take on similarly-styled Minnesota
DITV: Iowa City Residents Protest for Housing Zoning Change
The City Council held a second hearing on the zoning code amendment, which would allow for more affordable housing if proposed changes were passed.
Collin Carrithers
,
DITV Reporter
October 18, 2023
0
More to Discover
More in DITV
Meet The Hawkeye: Samantha Cary
DITV: YAF hosts Activist Chloe Cole at the University of Iowa
DITV: Iowa City Hosts Fall Gallery Walk
More in DITV News
DITV: New Public Art Pops up in Iowa City
DITV: Iowa City Pro-Palestine Protesters Share Their Perspective.
DITV: University of Iowa Prepares for Chloe Cole
Contact Us
Staff
Donate
Newsletters
Print Subscription
Reprints and Permissions
Publishing Guidelines
Editorial Policy
RSS Feeds
Job Opportunities
Apply
Job Descriptions
FAQ
Scholarship Opportunities
Advertise
Advertising Info / Rate Card
Today’s Classified Ads
The Daily Iowan archives (1868-present)
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window