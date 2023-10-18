The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Top Stories
Teens involved in fatal drag racing collision charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter
UI political student groups navigate tension on campus
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
Demand for cannabis cards increases in Iowa City, the state
Iowa Football Week 8 Notebook | Hawkeyes unfazed by adversity, prepared to take on similarly-styled Minnesota
DITV: Iowa City Residents Protest for Housing Zoning Change

The City Council held a second hearing on the zoning code amendment, which would allow for more affordable housing if proposed changes were passed.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Reporter
October 18, 2023
