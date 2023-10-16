DITV: Iowa City Pro-Palestine Protesters Share Their Perspective.
As the Israel-Gaza War continues, Iowa City organizers protest in support of Palestine on Sunday. DITV News Director Ashley Weil has more on pro-Palestinian perspectives of the conflict as they protest the violence.
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Besides being News Director, she continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and also enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.