The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa City Pro-Palestine Protesters Share Their Perspective.

As the Israel-Gaza War continues, Iowa City organizers protest in support of Palestine on Sunday. DITV News Director Ashley Weil has more on pro-Palestinian perspectives of the conflict as they protest the violence.
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
October 16, 2023
About the Contributor
Ashley Weil, DITV News Director
(she/her/hers)
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Besides being News Director, she continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and also enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.
