Photos: Iowa hosts DePaul in Crossover at Kinnick

Sunday afternoon, Iowa women’s basketball set a record for the most attendees at a women’s basketball game of all time with 55,646 fans at Crossover at Kinnick.

The Hawkeyes defeated the DePaul Blue Demons, 94-72, during an exhibition game at Kinnick Stadium on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes enter the 2023-24 season after advancing to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history last year and winning a program-best 31 games in a single season during the 2022-23 season.

Three starters from last season returned to the court including Iowa guards Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, and Gabbie Marshall. Former center Monika Czinano and forward McKenna Warnock graduated last year, and Iowa filled the 4th and 5th starting spots with center Addison O’Grady and forward Hannah Stuelke.

During the game that sat at temperatures in the low 50s, Clark, who earned over twenty awards and accolades last season and was named Wooden Award National Player of the Year, led the Hawkeyes in points with 34.

Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach played in today’s matchup for the first time since the 2021-22 season after sitting out last season because of an ACL injury, playing for 13 minutes.

Crossover at Kinnick raised $250,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Iowa faces Clarke University in an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Oct. 22.