Photos: Crossover at Kinnick Court Assembly

University of Iowa grounds and facilities employees assembled a basketball court for the Iowa women’s basketball’s Crossover at Kinnick exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 14. The university rented the court from Professional Floor Systems, a company based in Idaho.

The decking for the basketball court was put in place on Thursday, but the hardwood wasn’t placed until Saturday because of forecasted showers.

It took the crew about three hours to lay out the hardwood. The first pieces hit the decking around noon and they finished around 3 p.m.

After a brief lunch break, accompanied by the start of the Iowa football game on the big screens, the crew returned to work adding tables, additional seating, and basketball hoops.

Preparation for the setup started by getting estimates for the court in July.

“This is something really grand, so it’s something you’ll always remember. Everybody that’ll be here in attendance and everybody that has put the work into it, we’ll never forget it,” Mike Patterson, assistant director of facilities and event operations said.

The Hawkeyes will face off against DePaul during the Crossover at Kinnick. The exhibition is set to tip-off on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.