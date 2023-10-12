Madison Ramirez radiates positivity

Madison Ramirez’s selection as Kid Captain for Iowa football’s game against Wisconsin just made perfect sense.

Not only will the game be played in Madison, Wisconsin, but the Badgers are sponsored by her favorite restaurant — Culver’s.

“She would eat Culver’s every day if she could,” Ramirez’s mother, Megan, said.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh gifted Ramirez’s family tickets to Saturday’s game at Camp Randall Stadium. The 17-year-old will watch the game in her Hawkeye jersey with a big gold bow in her hair.

The bow is a perfect accessory to Ramirez’s bright and positive personality.

“She’s so positive, and she always thinks she can do everything,” Megan said. “She never gets down and upset.”

Ramirez, from LeClaire, Iowa, was born about 10 weeks premature. Doctors told Megan and her husband, Tom, that their daughter’s development would be delayed until she was around 2 years old.

But when Ramirez turned 2 years old, Megan said her daughter didn’t hit those developmental milestones and had a “really funny crawl.”

Doctors searched for other possible neurological problems, and Ramirez was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, which was later discovered to be a misdiagnosis as her family kept looking for answers.

When Ramirez was about 2-and-a-half years old, she went through genetic testing and was accurately diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic condition that weakens muscles and causes problems with movement.

Megan was told there was no cure for SMA and that her daughter would probably use a wheelchair her whole life.

Megan said the news was devastating to hear, but knew her family had to make the best out of her daughter’s life.

She said when her daughter started kindergarten at 5 years old, she didn’t use her wheelchair much and could walk around her whole classroom.

There was a hope that Ramirez would defy all odds, but toward the end of elementary school, she started regressing and getting weaker.

When she was 11, Ramirez started having seizures “out of nowhere.”

Megan took her to the University of Iowa emergency room for genetic testing because local doctors weren’t finding anything.

The UI came back with another genetic diagnosis — Dup15q Syndrome, the reason for her sudden seizures.

“She lost a lot of brain function,” Megan said. “At that time, she lost all of her mobility. She could no longer crawl because of her seizures.”

During this time, the first treatment for SMA was released. Ramirez receives a needle injection into her spine every four months.

In 2020, a second SMA treatment was released in the medical field, this time an oral drug.

“She’s actually gotten even a little bit stronger,” Megan said of Ramirez since she started taking the oral medication. “So she still will probably never walk but is able to crawl across the room, is able to feed herself, and can maintain her day at school and things like that.”

Healthcare professionals at the UI eventually found a combination of medications that have kept Ramirez seizure-free for 2.5 years.

Ramirez finds happiness in reading, swimming, and cheerleading for the Pleasant Valley Sparkles. When’s she not preoccupied with those passions, Ramirez often listens to music.

Her musical skills come from her father, who plays the drums in an AC/DC cover band.

“I recently took her to a show, and this big, 350-pound, 6-foot-4, Harley [Davidson] dude came over to me crying and told me how much it touched him to watch her rocking out and loving the music,” Megan said.

Now, Ramirez visits the UI about three times a month for checkups.

Kathy Matthews, a UI pediatric neurologist, said Ramirez is on treatment now for her SMA medication.

“The nicest thing is that we can talk about improvements rather than just talking about losing skills,” Matthews said. “The Kid Captain thing is a very nice sports-related honor for her. I was so happy about that.”