Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 7 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Michigan — The Wolverines’ defense is so good. Penn State —They could probably sit their starters this game. Ohio State — The O-line needs to bounce back after a shaky performance last week. Wisconsin — Badgers have been improving each week since their loss against Washington State. Iowa — The return of Kaleb Johnson was huge for the Hawkeye offense. Maryland — Playing Ohio State close is good for morale. Rutgers — They had opportunities to win against Wisconsin Minnesota — A bye couldn’t come at a better time for this team, especially with Iowa next week. Nebraska — Two touchdowns in 10 seconds is crazy. Michigan State — It seems Spartan fans have seen enough of QB Noah Kim. Purdue — The offense showed flashes against a tough Iowa defense. Illinois —Twenty-one total rushing yards isn’t winning any games. Indiana — Hoosier fans a nice break from suffering last week. Northwestern — Shoutout to No. 15 on the offense for the Wildcats.

Matchups

Michigan Stadium: Indiana (2-3, 0-2) @ No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on FOX | Line: Michigan -34 | O/U: 47.5

Maybe last week’s bye helps the Hoosiers against Michigan … I don’t think it will. Big Noon Saturday should avoid the Big Ten like the plague.

Ross-Ade Stadium: No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) @ Purdue (2-4, 1-2)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on Peacock | Line: Ohio State -19.5 | O/U: 50.5

I see the Buckeyes’ defensive line getting to Purdue quarterback Hudson Card ad nauseam in this game. He’s no ace and will be folded by halftime. Best of luck.

Shi Stadium: Michigan State (2-3, 0-2) @ Rutgers (4-2, 1-2)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Rutgers -5.5 | O/U: 40.5

Bouncing back after a tough loss to Iowa would help the Spartans tremendously. Fun fact: The East Jersey Old Time Village has a higher rating on Google than SHI Stadium.

Beaver Stadium: Massachusetts (1-6, 0-0) @ No. 6 Penn State (5-0, 3-0)



Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Penn State -42.5 | O/U: 57.5

The last time the Minutemen were this much of an underdog was in 1776.

SECU Stadium: Illinois (2-4, 0-3) @ Maryland (5-1, 2-1)



Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on TBD | Line: Maryland -14.5 | O/U: 51.5

Maryland bounces back after a good showing last week with a decisive victory over Illinois, which will be shelled by at least 20 points.

Camp Randall Stadium: Iowa (5-1, 2-1) @ Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0)



Where/when to watch: 3:00 p.m. Saturday on FOX | Line: Wisconsin -9.5 | O/U: 36.5

Wisconsin hasn’t played a defense quite like Iowa’s this season, but it won’t matter if the Hawkeyes QB misses as badly as he did last week.