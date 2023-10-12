The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
JoCo Board of Supervisors approve $1 million in funding youth crisis services
Iowa brewery uses beer sales to fund eye disease treatment at the UI Institute for Vision Research
Big Grove Brewery prepares to open new production facility
IC officials look to change codes on accessory dwelling units for more affordable housing
IC police seek help in sexual assault investigation
Advertisement

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 7 of the college football season

Football reporter Cooper Worth previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the Big Ten’s conference power rankings.
Cooper Worth, Football Reporter
October 12, 2023
Iowa+defensive+lineman+Aaron+Graves+pressures+Wisconsin+quarterback+Graham+Mertz%E2%80%99+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+12%2C+2022.+Mertz+connected+on+just+45+percent+of+his+passes.+The+Hawkeyes%2C+defeated+the+Badgers%2C+24-10.
Grace Smith
Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves pressures Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz’ pass during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Mertz connected on just 45 percent of his passes. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Badgers, 24-10.

Power Rankings 

  1. Michigan — The Wolverines’ defense is so good.  
  2. Penn State —They could probably sit their starters this game.  
  3. Ohio State —  The O-line needs to bounce back after a shaky performance last week. 
  4. Wisconsin — Badgers have been improving each week since their loss against Washington State. 
  5. Iowa — The return of Kaleb Johnson was huge for the Hawkeye offense.
  6. Maryland — Playing Ohio State close is good for morale. 
  7. Rutgers — They had opportunities to win against Wisconsin
  8. Minnesota — A bye couldn’t come at a better time for this team, especially with Iowa next week. 
  9. Nebraska — Two touchdowns in 10 seconds is crazy. 
  10. Michigan State — It seems Spartan fans have seen enough of QB Noah Kim. 
  11. Purdue —  The offense showed flashes against a tough Iowa defense. 
  12. Illinois —Twenty-one total rushing yards isn’t winning any games. 
  13. Indiana — Hoosier fans a nice break from suffering last week. 
  14. Northwestern — Shoutout to No. 15 on the offense for the Wildcats. 

Matchups

Michigan Stadium: Indiana (2-3, 0-2) @ No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on FOX | Line: Michigan -34 | O/U: 47.5

Maybe last week’s bye helps the Hoosiers against Michigan … I don’t think it will. Big Noon Saturday should avoid the Big Ten like the plague. 

Ross-Ade Stadium: No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)  @ Purdue (2-4, 1-2)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on Peacock | Line: Ohio State -19.5 | O/U: 50.5

I see the Buckeyes’ defensive line getting to Purdue quarterback Hudson Card ad nauseam in this game. He’s no ace and will be folded by halftime. Best of luck. 

Shi Stadium: Michigan State (2-3, 0-2) @ Rutgers (4-2, 1-2) 

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Rutgers -5.5 | O/U: 40.5

Bouncing back after a tough loss to Iowa would help the Spartans tremendously. Fun fact: The East Jersey Old Time Village has a higher rating on Google than SHI Stadium. 

Beaver Stadium: Massachusetts (1-6, 0-0) @ No. 6 Penn State (5-0, 3-0)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Penn State -42.5 | O/U: 57.5

The last time the Minutemen were this much of an underdog was in 1776. 

SECU Stadium: Illinois (2-4, 0-3) @ Maryland (5-1, 2-1)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on TBD | Line: Maryland -14.5 | O/U: 51.5

Maryland bounces back after a good showing last week with a decisive victory over Illinois, which will be shelled by at least 20 points. 

Camp Randall Stadium: Iowa (5-1, 2-1) @ Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0)

Where/when to watch: 3:00 p.m. Saturday on FOX | Line: Wisconsin -9.5 | O/U: 36.5

Wisconsin hasn’t played a defense quite like Iowa’s this season, but it won’t matter if the Hawkeyes QB misses as badly as he did last week. 
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro catches an interception for pick-six during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Castro intercepted the ball once for 30 yards and a touchdown.
One-on-one with Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift reacts while sitting next to Donna Kelce watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
PCP | Is Taylor Swift good or bad for the NFL?
Iowa tight end Erick All catches the ball during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. All had 97 receiving yards and one touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 20-14.
Iowa football tight end Erick All embraces heavier load, acts as bright spot in Hawkeyes’ receiving game
More in Pregame
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson celebrates after a run during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Highlight to watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson's 67-yard TD dash
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. Hill averaged 4.3 yards per throw.
Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Purdue on Saturday
Iowa linebackers Kyler Fisher, Nick Jackson, Jay Higgins, and defensive lineman Deontae Craig pose for a portrait during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Iowa's top linebackers swap jokes and trade tackles
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in