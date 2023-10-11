The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Incumbents Laura Bergus and Pauline Taylor win Iowa City’s District A primary
PCP | Is Taylor Swift good or bad for the NFL?
Sister of sickle cell patients discusses importance of sickle cell awareness
Amish residents oppose construction materials to update existing JoCo road
Mayflower Residence Hall could be sold within month, realtor predicts
Advertisement

DITV: Cailtlin Buetner

Texas State Transfer Cailtlin Buetner is a shinning star on and off the volleyball court at University of Iowa.
Samantha Bielema, News Reporter
October 11, 2023
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
DITV: Climate Experts push to combat climate change in Iowa
Health and Wealth: The Dual Benefits of Becoming a Co-Founder at UAB Kilo Grupe
Health and Wealth: The Dual Benefits of Becoming a Co-Founder at UAB Kilo Grupe
Laura Bergus and her supporters wait for the Iowa City Council primary results to come in while gathering at an election watch party at the South District Market in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Photos: Iowa City’s District A Primary
About the Contributor
Samantha Bielema, DITV Reporter
Samantha Bielema is a news reporter for DITV. She is a Junior in the school of Mass Communication and Journalism with a certificate in sports studies. This will be her first year in DITV after some time in print.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in