The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI physicist Allison Jaynes breaks barriers, wins two prestigious awards
Graphic: See how Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark stacks up on the national stage
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes begin path to title with new-look squad
Defensive specialist Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa women’s basketball as fifth-year and team captain
Trump vows to ‘launch a revival of economic nationalism’ at Cedar Rapids rally
Advertisement

Graphic: See how Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark stacks up on the national stage

Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
October 9, 2023
More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark holds up her 2023 Naismith Trophy during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 20-14.(Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes begin path to title with new-look squad
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall talks to the media during the 2023 NCAA First Round women’s basketball pre-game press conferences and open practices at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Defensive specialist Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa women’s basketball as fifth-year and team captain
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark addresses the crowd during a discussion with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and media executive Mark Shapiro on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Smith, Shapiro and Clark participated in a publicized conversation titled “Beyond the Game” as part of the 2023 University of Iowa Homecoming.
Stephen A. Smith, Mark Shapiro hold live conversation with Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark
More in Data visualization
Herky interacts with the student section during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Herky celebrated his 75th birthday during halftime.
Timeline: Looking back at Big Ten campus mascots
Graphic: Student Loan Debt by Race
Graphic: Student Loan Debt by Race
Graphic: Student Loan Debt by Age
Graphic: Student Loan Debt by Age
More in Latest News
Donald Trump points during a rally at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Trump vows to ‘launch a revival of economic nationalism’ at Cedar Rapids rally
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs with the ball during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Johnson rushed for 134 yards and scored one touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 20-14. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football's Kaleb Johnson returns from injury, leads offense against Purdue
Iowa right end Erick All and running back Leshon Williams celebrate a touchdown from All during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.
Highlight to Watch: Iowa TE Erick All's 22-yard touchdown catch
About the Contributors
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Jami Martin-Trainor is a third-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Political Science with a minor in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies. Prior to her role as the Managing Digital Editor of The Daily Iowan, Jami was the Assistant Digital Editor, a Digital Producer, and an Arts Reporter. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Jami has held internships at KCCI in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in