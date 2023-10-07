The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs Purdue

Carly Schrum and Ava Neumaier
October 7, 2023

Football fans gathered in Iowa City before a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Before the game, the Hawkeye’s record was at 4-1 and the Boilermakers was at 2-3.

This will be Iowa’s first game with Deacon Hill at quarterback for all four quarters after losing Cade McNamara to injury last week. McNamara went down in the first quarter but away was able to walk away with a 26-16 win over Michigan State.

The game’s kick-off is at 2:33 p.m. CDT with temperatures expected to be in the mid to low 50s.

Carly Schrum
Andrew Kopeke kicks a field goal before a football game between Iowa and Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

