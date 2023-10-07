Photos: Iowa Football vs. Purdue

Iowa defeated Purdue, 20-14, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Iowa’s Deacon Hill led the Hawkeyes to a win in his first game as starting quarterback after Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara was injured in the first quarter of a game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30. McNamara was announced to be out for the season with a left ACL injury on Tuesday.

The Boilermakers lead the Hawkeyes in yards with 376 to Iowa’s 255.

Iowa also fell short in turnovers with one to Purdue’s two, first downs with 13 to Purdue’s 21, and time of possession.

The Boilermakers had the ball for 35:28 and the Hawkeyes for 24:32.

The Hawkeyes now sit with a record of 5-1, and Purdue with 2-4.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz once again fell short of his contract’s performance objective, with the team scoring under 25 points.

Next, the Iowa Hawkeyes will play the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 3:00 p.m.