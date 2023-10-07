The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa Football vs. Purdue

Cody Blissett and Emily Nyberg
October 7, 2023

Iowa defeated Purdue, 20-14, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Iowa’s Deacon Hill led the Hawkeyes to a win in his first game as starting quarterback after Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara was injured in the first quarter of a game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30. McNamara was announced to be out for the season with a left ACL injury on Tuesday.

The Boilermakers lead the Hawkeyes in yards with 376 to Iowa’s 255.

Iowa also fell short in turnovers with one to Purdue’s two, first downs with 13 to Purdue’s 21, and time of possession.

The Boilermakers had the ball for 35:28 and the Hawkeyes for 24:32.

The Hawkeyes now sit with a record of 5-1, and Purdue with 2-4.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz once again fell short of his contract’s performance objective, with the team scoring under 25 points.

Next, the Iowa Hawkeyes will play the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 3:00 p.m.

Emily Nyberg
Iowa fans wait for the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 20-14.

 
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and Iowa defensive end Joe Evans observe the field after a play during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 20-14.(Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football's defensive line bounces back with six sacks in win over Purdue
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs with the ball during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Johnson rushed for 134 yards and scored one touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 20-14. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football's Kaleb Johnson returns from injury, leads offense against Purdue
Iowa right end Erick All and running back Leshon Williams celebrate a touchdown from All during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.
Highlight to Watch: Iowa TE Erick All's 22-yard touchdown catch
Iowa and Michigan State line up on the line of scrimmage during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.
Iowa defeats Purdue, 20-14, behind big day for defensive line and RB Kaleb Johnson
The Meister family celebrates before a football game between Iowa and Purdue in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Photos: Tailgate - Iowa vs Purdue
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson celebrates after a run during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Highlight to watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson's 67-yard TD dash
Crowd members line up for the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade in downtown Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Photos: 2023 University of Iowa Homecoming Parade
Iowa helmets sit on the sidelines before a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.
Press Box Banter: Sports gambling with Ryan Hansen
Freestyle swimmers raced to the wall during a swim meet between Iowa and Northern Iowa at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers 196.5-103.5.
Photos: Iowa swim and dive vs Northern Iowa
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
