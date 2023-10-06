ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith films ‘First Take’ from UI campus

Once the cameras were rolling Friday morning, Stephen A. Smith’s signature booming voice greeted his fellow co-hosts, and the show “First Take” was live in the University of Iowa’s Adler Journalism Building TV studio.

Smith, ESPN NBA analyst, filmed Friday’s edition of “First Take” live from the UI studio with assistance from UI staff, and Daily Iowan and UI students.



“First Take” on ESPN airs every weekday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST, and Smith serves as a featured analyst providing his opinions on the latest sports topics and even debating former professional athletes, such as JJ Redick and Shannon Sharpe.

Smith visited Iowa City on Friday to participate in a publicized conversation titled “Beyond the Game” with Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark alongside Endeavor President and UI alum Mark Shapiro.

“I think she is the Stephen Curry of women’s basketball,” Smith said after Friday’s broadcast. “I think she is a sensational player and seems like a sensational person.”

The event comes as a part of the UI’s homecoming celebrations at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in front of the Old Capitol Building on the UI Pentacrest.

“Caitlin Clark, the superstar basketball player — she and I are on a panel together. I’m hanging with her … she’s taking me out around campus,” Smith told a host during the live show.

“Stevie A loves the kids.” Stephen A. Smith opens First Take with a group of journalism students from the University of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/7qjUgxWvYu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 6, 2023

Moments before going live on Friday, Smith invited several students to join him in front of the camera in starting the show.

“Stephen A. loves the kids,” Smith said moments after kicking off the show.

Friday’s show saw the cast go over the latest sports headlines, including the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, who Smith notably has criticized for their lack of recent playoff success and “nauseating” fan base.

“The Cowboys are allergic to prosperity,” Smith joked to the DI and UI students during a commercial break.

As the show closed with Smith and other commentators giving their predictions of NFL games for the weekend, Smith held up a UI School of Journalism and Mass Communication T-shirt, further shouting out the Hawkeyes.

“I’m in the house, y’all,” he said.