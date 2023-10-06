The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa Democrats finalize mail-in caucus plan
Habitantes de Iowa puedan pierde acceso a materials de votacion que no esten en Inglés
Iowa football's offensive line sticks together, stays confident over adversity
Hinson, Miller-Meeks support Steve Scalise for new speaker of the House
Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity program empowers women to learn construction
Advertisement

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith films ‘First Take’ from UI campus

The star of the sports debate show was in Iowa City for a publicized talk with Caitlin Clark.
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
October 6, 2023
%E2%80%9CFirst+Take%E2%80%9D+host+Stephen+A.+Smith+speaks+during+a+live+broadcast+of+ESPN%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9CFirst+Take%E2%80%9D+in+the+Adler+Journalism+TV+studio+on+Friday%2C+Oct.+6%2C+2023.
Ayrton Breckenridge
“First Take” host Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take” in the Adler Journalism TV studio on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Once the cameras were rolling Friday morning, Stephen A. Smith’s signature booming voice greeted his fellow co-hosts, and the show “First Take” was live in the University of Iowa’s Adler Journalism Building TV studio.

Smith, ESPN NBA analyst, filmed Friday’s edition of “First Take” live from the UI studio with assistance from UI staff, and Daily Iowan and UI students.

“First Take” on ESPN airs every weekday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST, and Smith serves as a featured analyst providing his opinions on the latest sports topics and even debating former professional athletes, such as JJ Redick and Shannon Sharpe.

Smith visited Iowa City on Friday to participate in a publicized conversation titled “Beyond the Game” with Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark alongside Endeavor President and UI alum Mark Shapiro.

“I think she is the Stephen Curry of women’s basketball,” Smith said after Friday’s broadcast. “I think she is a sensational player and seems like a sensational person.” 

The event comes as a part of the UI’s homecoming celebrations at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in front of the Old Capitol Building on the UI Pentacrest. 

“Caitlin Clark, the superstar basketball player — she and I are on a panel together. I’m hanging with her … she’s taking me out around campus,” Smith told a host during the live show.

 

Moments before going live on Friday, Smith invited several students to join him in front of the camera in starting the show. 

“Stephen A. loves the kids,” Smith said moments after kicking off the show. 

Friday’s show saw the cast go over the latest sports headlines, including the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, who Smith notably has criticized for their lack of recent playoff success and “nauseating” fan base. 

“The Cowboys are allergic to prosperity,” Smith joked to the DI and UI students during a commercial break. 

As the show closed with Smith and other commentators giving their predictions of NFL games for the weekend, Smith held up a UI School of Journalism and Mass Communication T-shirt, further shouting out the Hawkeyes. 

“I’m in the house, y’all,” he said.
More to Discover
More in Campus
A protest organizer leads chants during the third night of protests following sexual assault allegations against the University of Iowa’s chapter of Phi Gamma Delta at the Pentacrest on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
UI Interfraternity Council sexual violence prevention plan sparks conversation among UI activists
Photo contributed by the University of Iowa Digital Library archives
Before the bird, there was a bear
Kappa Alpha Theta poses for a photo at the University of Iowa’s Bid Day in Hubbard Park in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The potential new members accepted their bids.
UI sororities report increase in number of members
More in Featured
“First Take” host Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take” in the Adler Journalism TV studio on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Photos: Live broadcast of ESPN's 'First Take'
Mercy Hospital is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.
Mercy IC auction remains unresolved after late-night continuance
Iowa and Michigan State line up on the line of scrimmage during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.
Iowa football to host Washington, travel to UCLA in 2024
More in News
Photo contributed by Scott Hawes, the Executive Director of Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity
Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity program empowers women to learn construction
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is seen on Wednesday, June 19, 2023.
UIHC piloting new theranostic cancer treatments in clinical trials
Nite Ride vehicles are seen in Iowa City on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Iowa City mental health services added to GuideLink Center
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in