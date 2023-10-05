Iowa football to host Washington, travel to UCLA in 2024

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Big Ten football schedules were revised to include Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC, and matchups through the 2028 season were announced on Thursday.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
October 5, 2023
Iowa+and+Michigan+State+line+up+on+the+line+of+scrimmage+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+30%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+26-16.
Grace Smith
Iowa and Michigan State line up on the line of scrimmage during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.

Big Ten football schedules were revised to include Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC, and matchups through the 2028 season were announced on Thursday.

Iowa will maintain its protected rivals of Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Beginning next season, the top two teams in the overall standings will play in the Big Ten Championship Game. The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will start next year as well.

In 2024, Iowa will host conference opponents Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will travel coast-to-coast, playing at Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, and UCLA. Iowa’s non-conference opponents include Illinois State, Troy, and Iowa State in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.

Iowa’s five league home games include Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, and Penn State in 2025. The Hawkeyes will travel to Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, and Wisconsin. The non-conference schedule includes matchups with Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts at Kinnick Stadium and the rivalry game at Iowa State.

In 2026, Iowa will host Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin, with trips to Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Washington. Iowa will travel to Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, and Wisconsin and host Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, and USC in 2027.

Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Wisconsin will come to Kinnick, and Iowa will travel to Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, and USC in 2028.

Big Ten scheduling consultant Kevin Pauga said he tried to balance time zones in addition to other travel concerns, according to The Athletic.

Big Ten Chief Operating Officer Kerry Kenny told The Athletic on Thursday that the Big Ten will not have 9 a.m. PT local games in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Calif., Eugene, Ore., or Seattle, although teams from the West Coast may play in games that kick off at 11 a.m. CT or noon ET on the road.

USC and UCLA announced their move to the Big Ten in summer 2022. Oregon and Washington were then approved to join on Aug. 4.

Oregon and Washington will not immediately receive full shares in the Big Ten’s new media rights deal with FOX, CBS, and NBC. The two schools will enter the league at a reduced revenue share of around $30 million, which would increase by $1 million each year.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
