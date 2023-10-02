DITV: U.S. Government Avoids Shutdown, but Budgeting Battle Continues On
Over the weekend, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a temporary spending bill to keep the government running for the next month and a half. But with the need of a new bill, lawmakers once again engage in what the new budget should be. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more about the budget talks.
