The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa Sorority Bid Day 2023

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s game-winning punt return TD

Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean

Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State

Advertisement

DITV: U.S. Government Avoids Shutdown, but Budgeting Battle Continues On

Over the weekend, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a temporary spending bill to keep the government running for the next month and a half. But with the need of a new bill, lawmakers once again engage in what the new budget should be. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more about the budget talks.
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
October 2, 2023
More to Discover
More in DITV News
DITV: Iowa vs Michigan State Kid Captain, Wyatt Rannals
DITV: Iowa vs Michigan State Kid Captain, Wyatt Rannals
DITV: Iowa City Flea Makes their Much Anticipated Return
DITV: Iowa City Flea Makes their Much Anticipated Return
DITV: Iowa City Animal Shelter Rescue Update
DITV: Iowa City Animal Shelter Rescue Update
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in