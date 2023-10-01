The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s game-winning punt return TD

Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean

Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

Advertisement

Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara suffers left leg injury, exits game early in win over Michigan State

The Michigan transfer’s time with the Black and Gold has been marred by injuries.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
October 1, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Cade+McNamara+stands+on+the+sidelines+with+crutches+after+getting+injured+in+the+first+quarter+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+30%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+26-16.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara stands on the sidelines with crutches after getting injured in the first quarter during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.

Quarterback Cade McNamara’s time with the Iowa football team has been marred by injuries, the latest coming in Saturday’s win against Michigan State.

The Michigan transfer had surgery on his right leg last year before announcing his transfer to Iowa. At Iowa’s open practice on Aug. 12, the Reno, Nevada, native sustained a soft tissue injury to his right quad and did not practice for two weeks. 

After he was named the starter for the Hawkeyes’ season opener against Utah State on Sept. 2, McNamara has started each of the team’s last five games, taking each week to recuperate back to 100 percent.

But on Saturday night, McNamara was put back on the road to recovery.

Just halfway through the first quarter — after starting 3-of-5 for 46 passing yards — McNamara scrambled out of the pocket under pressure and rushed past the line of scrimmage. Attempting to make a cut inside, he pushed off of his left leg, stumbled to the turf, and did not get up.

https://twitter.com/sbock247/status/1708270096848761291?s=61&t=RuhvLycMYIzAlyExMBff3Q

McNamara was helped off of the field by medical staff, unable to put any pressure on his left leg.

After some time in the medical tent, the starting quarterback was carted off of the sideline and into the tunnel.

Iowa junior cornerback Cooper DeJean said the Hawkeye defense’s motto was to keep fighting and executing its job.

“[McNamara’s injury] is something you can’t control as a team,” he said. “Obviously, Cade’s a big leader for us … but as a defense, we were just focused on our job and what we can do to stop [Michigan State] and help [the offense] with field position.”

Iowa senior tight end and fellow Michigan transfer Erick All was all smiles in his postgame press conference after his performance in the evening — which included four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. 

But his excitement quickly faded as he reflected on his Wolverine-turned-Hawkeye quarterback’s injury.

“I caught him in the training room coming back here at halftime, and I just loved on him and told him I have his back and was praying for him and to keep his head up and keep fighting,” All said. “It’s awful.”

Shortly after halftime, McNamara was ruled out for the rest of the game. He ultimately returned to the sideline, albeit on crutches and in street clothes with his left leg wrapped. 

He was only encouraging of sophomore second-string quarterback and Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill, who filled in for McNamara.

“[He told me] ‘Do your job; keep doing what you’re doing,’” Hill said. “Obviously, it’s very nice to have him down there and help me.”

Hill threw for one touchdown, one interception, and 115 yards on 11-of-27 passing, helping the Hawkeyes on the way to a 26-16 win.

Moving forward, as the Hawkeyes host Purdue next at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 7, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said the team will not know McNamara’s status until early next week, so Hill will move into the starting role as the team waits for an update.

Still, Hill’s sights were set less on the decision and more on his own improvement.

“I’m just focused on myself and what I can control and what I can do to be better for this team,” he said. “Whatever role this team needs me to be, I’ll be that.”
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs toward the end zone for a touchdown after a punt return during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. DeJean’s touchdown on the punt return was 70 yards.
Photos: Iowa football vs. Michigan State
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs during a punt return to the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean's game-winning punt return TD
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean returns a punt for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. DeJean’s touchdown on the punt return was 70 yards.
Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean
More in Iowa vs. Michigan State 2023
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara goes down during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. McCarthy’s longest pass went for 29 yards to wide receiver Andre Anthony. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 27-14.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 5 of the college football season
Iowa running back Kamari Moulton carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Moulton carried the ball for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Five things to watch ahead of Iowa football's game against Michigan State
More in Postgame
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara prepares to throw the ball during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0. Iowa totaled 76 yards.
Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State
Photo contributed by Monica Rannals of Wyatt Rannals.
2023 Iowa football Kid Captain Wyatt Rannals exudes courage and joy
Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker speaks at his first press conference as MSU’s head coach at the Breslin Student Events Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Neil Blake/MLive)
Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker fired amid sexual harassment allegations, leaving void in team leadership
About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Reporter
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in