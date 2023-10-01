The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean's game-winning punt return TD

Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean

Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

Highlight to Watch: Iowa tight end Erick All scores Hawkeyes’ first TD of game

The Michigan transfer fought off multiple tacklers on his way to a 13-yard score.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 1, 2023
Iowa+tight+end+Erick+All+runs+the+ball+into+the+end+zone+for+a+touchdown+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+30%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+26-16.+All+had+67+receiving+yards+and+a+touchdown.
Grace Smith
Iowa tight end Erick All runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. All had 67 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Iowa football’s only offensive touchdown drive Saturday evening against Michigan State was almost entirely due to tight end Erick All. Near the end of the second quarter with starting quarterback Cade McNamara on the sidelines, backup QB Deacon Hill threw three passes for All for a total of 69 yards.

The third of this trio was a screen pass to the right, where All caught to ball and plowed his way 13 yards to the end zone. The score gave Iowa a 10-6 lead.
Iowa and Michigan State line up on the line of scrimmage during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.
Iowa football Week 5 Column | Hawkeyes earn morale-boosting win, but now have a completely different season outlook
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs toward the end zone for a touchdown after a punt return during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. DeJean's touchdown on the punt return was 70 yards.
Iowa pulls off a comeback win against Michigan State thanks to strong performance by Cooper DeJean and defense
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara stands on the sidelines with crutches after getting injured in the first quarter during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.
Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara suffers left leg injury, exits game early in win over Michigan State
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs during a punt return to the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean's game-winning punt return TD
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean returns a punt for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. DeJean's touchdown on the punt return was 70 yards.
Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara goes down during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara prepares to throw the ball during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0. Iowa totaled 76 yards.
Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. McCarthy's longest pass went for 29 yards to wide receiver Andre Anthony. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 27-14.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 5 of the college football season
Iowa running back Kamari Moulton carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Moulton carried the ball for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Five things to watch ahead of Iowa football's game against Michigan State
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
