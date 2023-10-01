Highlight to Watch: Iowa tight end Erick All scores Hawkeyes’ first TD of game

Iowa football’s only offensive touchdown drive Saturday evening against Michigan State was almost entirely due to tight end Erick All. Near the end of the second quarter with starting quarterback Cade McNamara on the sidelines, backup QB Deacon Hill threw three passes for All for a total of 69 yards.

The third of this trio was a screen pass to the right, where All caught to ball and plowed his way 13 yards to the end zone. The score gave Iowa a 10-6 lead.