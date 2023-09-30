Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

Adversity struck early for Iowa football Saturday night against Michigan State, as Hawkeye starting QB Cade McNamara was helped off the field by trainers midway through the first quarter.

The Michigan transfer tried to scramble under pressure on second down deep in Iowa territory. He moved up in the pocket, made a cut off of his left leg, and went down on the turf. After a couple of minutes, the Reno, Nevada, native was helped off the field by trainers and couldn’t put any pressure on his left leg. McNamara suffered a quad injury to his right leg this spring.

After reaching the sidelines, McNamara went into the medical tent and was then carted off into the tunnel, holding up a hand as a gesture to fans.

Sending positive thoughts to Cade McNamara. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vrwbHRxQOx — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 1, 2023

McNamara is doubtful to return.

Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill is now in at quarterback for the Hawkeyes.