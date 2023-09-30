Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Michigan transfer took a non-contact fall on a scramble in the first quarter and is doubtful to return.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 30, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Cade+McNamara+goes+down+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+30%2C+2023.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara goes down during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

Adversity struck early for Iowa football Saturday night against Michigan State, as Hawkeye starting QB Cade McNamara was helped off the field by trainers midway through the first quarter.

The Michigan transfer tried to scramble under pressure on second down deep in Iowa territory. He moved up in the pocket, made a cut off of his left leg, and went down on the turf. After a couple of minutes, the Reno, Nevada, native was helped off the field by trainers and couldn’t put any pressure on his left leg. McNamara suffered a quad injury to his right leg this spring.

After reaching the sidelines, McNamara went into the medical tent and was then carted off into the tunnel, holding up a hand as a gesture to fans.

McNamara is doubtful to return.

Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill is now in at quarterback for the Hawkeyes.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
