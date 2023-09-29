Review | A24’s ‘Talk to Me’ is a visceral experience a tier above other horror films

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The film ‘Talk to Me,’ made by YouTube duo RackaRacka is a terrifying thriller showcasing how amateur filmmakers can surpass the success of conventional films by professional filmmakers with the right tactics.
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
September 29, 2023
Cody Blissett
A projector runs during the premiere of The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop’s feature film, Lost In The In-between: Graduating Into 2020, at the Chauncey at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The film follows five Iowa graduates as they find their place in the world post graduation during a global pandemic.

This week marked the Iowa City Sycamore Theater’s last set of screenings for the A42 film, “Talk to Me.” 

The film has maintained the limelight since its premiere in early July. This is no small feat for its filmmaking duo, twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou. 

Known on YouTube as RackaRacka, the brothers showcased a polished and unprecedented style for amateur writers and directors with their ambitious launch into the industry. Their success can be attributed to their YouTube channel’s virality, which has garnered 6.8 million subscribers and over 1 billion collective views and continues to grow. 

The pair undoubtedly attained a shockingly natural sense of direction with “Talk to Me,” which propelled them far beyond the success of their online videos. 

“Talk to Me” is a thriller focusing on a friend group who discovers a disembodied embalmed hand that endows those who grab it with a medium-like connection to lost souls or demented spirits. What flips this seemingly simple concept on its head, however, is the way that the hand functions as a vice for those who engage with it. 

Those who participate in the eerie party game adopt sickening facial expressions after grasping the hand and speaking certain words that allow spirits to possess them. As soon as the connection between the participants and the hand is broken, they are transfixed by the euphoria they felt while possessed. 

The film portrays the realities of addiction using the hand as a metaphor for drugs and those who hold it as drug users.

Functioning on an allegorical level a tier above conventional horror, “Talk to Me” is a nightmare that splices addiction and obsession with pure disturbance in a spiraling downhill progression toward a harrowing climax.

Hopefully, the Philippou brothers will continue to make professional films while maintaining a YouTube career on the side, as the two have seemingly mastered the genre with a film that may take the spot for the best horror movie of the year.
About the Contributors
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Caden Gantenbein is a screenwriting major as well as a film minor. He is a junior starting this fall and this is his first semester at the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
