Five things to watch ahead of Iowa football’s game against Michigan State

1. Offensive line play

In all of the bad that occurred last Saturday at Happy Valley, the performance of the Iowa offensive line might have been the worst. Both the pass blocking and run blocking were absolutely abysmal, as the Hawkeyes ran for less than two yards per rush and suffered multiple strip-sacks from Penn State defensive linemen who broke through protection untouched. Such a disaster cannot happen again, even if Michigan State might not have the same talent in the pass rush. The Spartans’ most notable lineman is Simeon Barrow Jr., who earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus in 2022 and is on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist for this season. Even still, don’t be surprised if longtime Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, who was brought back on staff this year, has some defensive stunts up his sleeve. Any sign of improvement from the O-line will be positive, and the Spartans will be an adequate test.

2. Ball security

In 2022, the Hawkeyes averaged less than one fumble per game. At Penn State on Sept. 23 of this year, Iowa fumbled six times, with four of those loose balls going to the Nittany Lions for turnovers. As for 2023 as a whole, Iowa has 9 fumbles on the year. If this pace continues, Iowa will have 27 fumbles by December. While only four of those nine fumbles have fallen into the hands of the opponent, the more times the Hawkeyes let the ball get away, the more chances of turnovers. The last thing Iowa needs is another drive-killing fumble, such as the one by tight end Erick All in the first quarter at Penn State. Admittedly, fumbles are difficult to control as an offense, but Iowa players will need to keep two hands on the ball and have solid perimeter blocking to prevent multiple tacklers.

3. Tactics of Mark Dantonio

After Spartan head coach Mel Tucker was initially suspended on Sept. 10, Michigan State brought back longtime head coach Mark Dantonio. Over his 13 seasons at the helm in East Lansing, the Zanesville, Ohio, native went 114-57 overall, including two Big Ten titles and an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2015. Dantonio retired in February of 2020, and just three years later, is now back as an official member of the coaching staff working alongside interim head coach Harlon Barnett. As head coach at Michigan State, Dantonio was 5-4 against the Hawkeyes, winning his final three matchups. Now back in the Green and White, Dantonio will prove valuable considering his vast experience against Iowa. Known for his defensive mind, Dantonio will keep the Iowa offense on its toes with a variety of coverages and fronts.

4. Prowess of passing game

At his media availability on Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked multiple times about how the Hawkeye offense would incorporate wide receivers into its scheme. So far this season, Iowa wideouts have just 14 catches. In fact, the WR unit has gotten only 31 targets, which ranks third-to-last in the FBS. While Ferentz said there were “no magic answers” as to revitalizing an offense that was shut out in a game for the first time since 2000, the Hawkeyes need to add wide receivers as a viable part of their offense, especially against conference opponents. In other words, the offense can’t be two-dimensional. Instead of only running the ball or tossing the ball over the middle to All in passing scenarios, Iowa needs to let its receivers eat. Transfer additions Seth Anderson and Kaleb Brown didn’t come to Iowa City to just run routes and block. Against a youthful Spartan secondary with multiple underclassmen at starting positions, the receiver corps should get in on the action and prove to the nation that Iowa can, at least somewhat, change its ways.

5. Cooper DeJean turnovers

Don’t take this as a knock against Cooper DeJean whatsoever, as the Hawkeyes star All-American cornerback has done just fine in coverage all season. In fact, he ranks third on the team in tackles with 24, which is absurd for his position. However, DeJean only has one pass defended this season and no interceptions to his name. Granted, this is partly due to opposing teams not throwing the ball his way on purpose, but I think Michigan State can be the perfect opponent to increase DeJean’s stock on the turnover market. Spartan starting quarterback Noah Kim has thrown three interceptions in his past two games. Over that sample size, the QB has a mediocre completion percentage of 47.5 percent. Such inaccuracy and turnover vulnerability is the perfect storm for DeJean to have himself a monster game.