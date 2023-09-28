Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 5 of the college football season

Power Rankings
- Michigan — With the return of Harbaugh, this team is rolling.
- Penn State — Why isn’t every home game a White Out?
- Ohio State — Marvin Harrison Jr. is a problem.
- Wisconsin —Dominant Week 4 win on the road, but losing RB Chez Mellusi hurts this team.
- Iowa— Iowa’s offense looked like it didn’t belong on the same field as Penn St.
- Maryland — Tagovailoa playing better as the season progresses.
- Rutgers—The Scarlet Knights have some dogs on their defense.
- Minnesota— Everybody is talking about Coach Prime, but P.J. Fleck has some swag to him I don’t care what anyone says.
- Illinois — A close win over FAU leaves more questions for Luke Altmyer and this offense.
- Michigan State— Spartans need to get a run game going if they want to be successful.
- Nebraska — Rushing for over 300 yards and three TDs in a game? I could have sworn I was watching mid-’90s Nebraska.
- Indiana— How do you go to four overtime against Akron?
- Northwestern — Are the Wildcats not as bad as we think?
- Purdue — Feed Tyrone Tracy Jr. the ball.
Matchups
Ryan Field: Penn State (4-0, 2-0) @ Northwestern (2-2, 1-1)
Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Penn State -26 | O/U: 46
Will Northwestern shock the college football landscape with an upset win at home? I don’t think so.
Huntington Bank Stadium: Louisiana (3-1) @ Minnesota (2-2, 1-1)
Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Minnesota -12.5 | O/U: 47.5
Louisiana has had success offensively behind a strong run game. I see this being closer than anticipated.
Memorial Stadium: No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) @ Nebraska (2-2, 0-1)
Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Fox | Line: Michigan -18 | O/U: 40
I bet back in the day this game used to be a lot more competitive than it is now. What happened to you, Nebraska?
SECU Stadium: Indiana (2-2, 0-1) @ Maryland (4-0, 1-0)
Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Maryland -14 | O/U: 50.5
Maryland is 4-0 for the first time since 2021, just don’t mention the 51-14 final score to Terrapin fans.
Ross-Ade Stadium: Illinois (2-2, 0-1) @ Purdue (1-3, 0-1)
Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Peacock | Line: Purdue -1 | O/U: 53.5
The battle of the “mid” in the Big Ten West.
SHI Stadium: Wagner (2-2) @ Rutgers (3-1, 0-1)
Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: NA | O/U: NA
Congrats to Rutgers for introducing me to Wagner College.
Kinnick Stadium: Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) @ Iowa (3-1, 0-1)
Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC/Peacock | Line: Iowa -11.5 | O/U: 36.5
After the beatdown in Happy Valley, Iowa needs this win for morale almost as much as Michigan State.