Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 5 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Michigan — With the return of Harbaugh, this team is rolling. Penn State — Why isn’t every home game a White Out? Ohio State — Marvin Harrison Jr. is a problem. Wisconsin —Dominant Week 4 win on the road, but losing RB Chez Mellusi hurts this team. Iowa— Iowa’s offense looked like it didn’t belong on the same field as Penn St. Maryland — Tagovailoa playing better as the season progresses. Rutgers—The Scarlet Knights have some dogs on their defense. Minnesota— Everybody is talking about Coach Prime, but P.J. Fleck has some swag to him I don’t care what anyone says. Illinois — A close win over FAU leaves more questions for Luke Altmyer and this offense. Michigan State— Spartans need to get a run game going if they want to be successful. Nebraska — Rushing for over 300 yards and three TDs in a game? I could have sworn I was watching mid-’90s Nebraska. Indiana— How do you go to four overtime against Akron? Northwestern — Are the Wildcats not as bad as we think? Purdue — Feed Tyrone Tracy Jr. the ball.

Matchups

Ryan Field: Penn State (4-0, 2-0) @ Northwestern (2-2, 1-1)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Penn State -26 | O/U: 46

Will Northwestern shock the college football landscape with an upset win at home? I don’t think so.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Louisiana (3-1) @ Minnesota (2-2, 1-1)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Minnesota -12.5 | O/U: 47.5

Louisiana has had success offensively behind a strong run game. I see this being closer than anticipated.

Memorial Stadium: No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) @ Nebraska (2-2, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Fox | Line: Michigan -18 | O/U: 40

I bet back in the day this game used to be a lot more competitive than it is now. What happened to you, Nebraska?

SECU Stadium: Indiana (2-2, 0-1) @ Maryland (4-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Maryland -14 | O/U: 50.5

Maryland is 4-0 for the first time since 2021, just don’t mention the 51-14 final score to Terrapin fans.

Ross-Ade Stadium: Illinois (2-2, 0-1) @ Purdue (1-3, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Peacock | Line: Purdue -1 | O/U: 53.5

The battle of the “mid” in the Big Ten West.

SHI Stadium: Wagner (2-2) @ Rutgers (3-1, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: NA | O/U: NA

Congrats to Rutgers for introducing me to Wagner College.

Kinnick Stadium: Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) @ Iowa (3-1, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC/Peacock | Line: Iowa -11.5 | O/U: 36.5

After the beatdown in Happy Valley, Iowa needs this win for morale almost as much as Michigan State.