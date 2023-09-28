The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

JoCo judge allows FIJI sexual assault trial to move ahead with location change to Tama

‘Heart of a lion’: Iowa football’s Diante Vines refuses to give up amid adversity

JoCo health officials recommend getting vaccinated for flu season

Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen next week

Regent universities to publish dashboard showing median income, debt for graduates

Advertisement

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 5 of the college football season

Football reporter Cooper Worth previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the Big Ten’s conference power rankings.
Cooper Worth, Football Reporter
September 28, 2023
Michigan+quarterback+J.J.+McCarthy+throws+a+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+No.+4+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+1%2C+2022.+McCarthy%E2%80%99s+longest+pass+went+for+29+yards+to+wide+receiver+Andre+Anthony.+The+Wolverines+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+27-14.
Grace Smith
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. McCarthy’s longest pass went for 29 yards to wide receiver Andre Anthony. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 27-14.

Power Rankings 

  1. Michigan —  With the return of Harbaugh, this team is rolling. 
  2. Penn State — Why isn’t every home game a White Out?
  3. Ohio State — Marvin Harrison Jr. is a problem.  
  4. Wisconsin —Dominant Week 4 win on the road, but losing RB Chez Mellusi hurts this team. 
  5. Iowa— Iowa’s offense looked like it didn’t belong on the same field as Penn St.
  6. Maryland — Tagovailoa playing better as the season progresses. 
  7. Rutgers—The Scarlet Knights have some dogs on their defense. 
  8. Minnesota— Everybody is talking about Coach Prime, but P.J. Fleck has some swag to him I don’t care what anyone says. 
  9. Illinois — A close win over FAU leaves more questions for Luke Altmyer and this offense. 
  10. Michigan State— Spartans need to get a run game going if they want to be successful. 
  11. Nebraska — Rushing for over 300 yards and three TDs in a game? I could have sworn I was watching mid-’90s Nebraska. 
  12. Indiana— How do you go to four overtime against Akron?
  13. Northwestern — Are the Wildcats not as bad as we think?
  14. Purdue —  Feed Tyrone Tracy Jr. the ball. 

Matchups

Ryan Field: Penn State (4-0, 2-0) @ Northwestern (2-2, 1-1)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Penn State -26 | O/U: 46

Will Northwestern shock the college football landscape with an upset win at home? I don’t think so. 

Huntington Bank Stadium: Louisiana  (3-1) @ Minnesota (2-2, 1-1)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Minnesota -12.5 | O/U: 47.5

Louisiana has had success offensively behind a strong run game. I see this being closer than anticipated. 

Memorial Stadium: No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0) @ Nebraska (2-2, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Fox | Line: Michigan -18 | O/U: 40 

I bet back in the day this game used to be a lot more competitive than it is now. What happened to you, Nebraska? 

SECU Stadium: Indiana (2-2, 0-1) @ Maryland (4-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Maryland -14 | O/U: 50.5

Maryland is 4-0 for the first time since 2021, just don’t mention the 51-14 final score to Terrapin fans.

Ross-Ade Stadium: Illinois (2-2, 0-1) @ Purdue (1-3, 0-1) 

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Peacock | Line: Purdue -1 | O/U: 53.5 

The battle of the “mid” in the Big Ten West.

SHI Stadium: Wagner (2-2) @ Rutgers (3-1, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: NA | O/U: NA

Congrats to Rutgers for introducing me to Wagner College. 

Kinnick Stadium: Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) @  Iowa (3-1, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC/Peacock | Line: Iowa -11.5 | O/U: 36.5

After the beatdown in Happy Valley, Iowa needs this win for morale almost as much as Michigan State. 
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa running back Kamari Moulton carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Moulton carried the ball for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Five things to watch ahead of Iowa football's game against Michigan State
Photo contributed by Monica Rannals of Wyatt Rannals.
2023 Iowa football Kid Captain Wyatt Rannals exudes courage and joy
Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker speaks at his first press conference as MSU’s head coach at the Breslin Student Events Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Neil Blake/MLive)
Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker fired amid sexual harassment allegations, leaving void in team leadership.
More in Iowa vs. Michigan State 2023
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson carries the ball during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Patterson rushed for 86 yards.
One on One with Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins tackles Penn State wide receiver Kaden Saunders during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.
Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Michigan State on Saturday
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara looks to pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. McNamara threw for 103 yards.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 5 college football games
More in Pregame
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines runs the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Vines had 7 receiving yards and one touchdown.
‘Heart of a lion’: Iowa football’s Diante Vines refuses to give up amid adversity
Iowa tight end Erick All catches a pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 5 of the Iowa football season
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren celebrates with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0. Warren scored two touchdowns.
Photos: No. 24 Iowa football at No. 7 Penn State
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in