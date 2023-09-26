The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Two crashes reported in Johnson County, one person dies in rural crash

CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees nationwide

Animals rescued from alleged “puppy mill” remain at shelters in three states

JoCo reports jump in youth crises, merges mental health services

Iowa City Community School District students break ground on affordable housing project

Advertisement

The Double Tap Beercade hosts ‘Grand Champion’ tournament

The downtown Double Tap Beercade in Iowa City is hosting a month-long “Grand Champion Event” tournament, followed by weekly Monday tournaments with the chance to win fun prizes.
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
September 26, 2023
Customers+play+one+of+six+pin+ball+machines+in+Double+Tap+bar+in+Iowa+City.+Double+Tap+opened+its+door+in+the+summer+of+2022+and+features+many+vintage+video+gaming+machines+along+with+a+full+service+bar.+
Madyson Gomez
Customers play one of six pin ball machines in Double Tap bar in Iowa City. Double Tap opened its door in the summer of 2022 and features many vintage video gaming machines along with a full service bar.

For the entire month of September, the Beercade welcomed both serious gamers and newcomers alike to enter a Grand Champion Event competition for some exciting prizes and an all-encompassing night of drinking, eating, and gaming. 

Since its opening in June 2022, Double Tap Beercade has been a staple for arcade gamers in downtown Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall and is hosting its second annual Grand Champion Event.

Between two divisions, the “easy” and “hard” brackets, players can accumulate points to win high-value rewards.

The winner of the easy bracket will receive $250 in prizes from Double Tap’s “treasure chest,” some of which includes Marvel superhero memorabilia — a bottle opener in the shape of Thor’s Hammer; a Deadpool cooking apron — and any video game of choice, paid for by Double Tap.

Meanwhile, the winner of the hard bracket will be given $500 worth of tokens to be dispersed weekly, equating to a full year’s worth of free games.

RELATED: Double Tap bar arcade to open in Iowa City Pedestrian Mall

Although the September tournament is almost over, the Beercade still host weekly tournaments on Mondays that always manage to attract a new crowd depending on the game. Christian Gossweiler, the organizer of the weekly tournaments and Grand Champion Event spoke to Double Tap’s effort to introduce competitions like these into its business.

“Tournaments were always something we wanted to get off the ground, and now we’re able to do that efficiently and effectively,” Gossweiler said. “We get a different crowd each time because we do rotate the games,” but that the size of the crowd is “always consistent.”

Those interested in attending arcade tournaments with large rewards can visit Double Tap Beercade in the Ped Mall at 121 E. College St. A Super Smash Bros double elimination tournament will be held on Oct. 2, from 5-8 p.m.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Amaya Clark is one of many Freshmen girls who have changed their hair ahead of Rush Week. Maya had her hair highlighted with the new autonomy she has a college student. (Ava Neumaier/The Daily Iowan)
UI students explore identities in fresh hairstyles
Curator of Science Fiction and Popular Culture Collections Peter Balestrieri holds Godzilla cutouts from the mid 1900s at the special archives in the University of Iowa Main Library on Sept. 22, 2023. Balestrieri explained that the archives holds 400 20th Century Fox scripts spanning from the 1920s to 1970s
Iowa City appreciates B-films and their low-budget brilliance
The Stanley Museum of Art is seen in Iowa City, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Stanley Museum of Art hosts the second Generative Writers Workshop of the fall
More in Events
Stanley Museum of Art lobby is seen before the event on Sept. 22, 2023 in Iowa City. (Henry Tran/The Daily Iowan)
Stanley Museum of Art’s newest catalog takes risk to connect local art, literature
The outside of the James Theatre is seen on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Crooked Path Theatre to present a weekend of ‘Hamlet’ at the James
Photos contributed by Hancher Auditorium
Review | Caroline Shaw, Attacca Quartet play for intimate audience at Hancher Auditorium
About the Contributor
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Caden Gantenbein is a screenwriting major as well as a film minor. He is a junior starting this fall and this is his first semester at the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in