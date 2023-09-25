Stanley Museum of Art hosts the second Generative Writers Workshop of the fall

The University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art is home to a host of cultural events and one of them is the Generative Writer’s Workshop.

The poetry workshop took place on Sunday and was conducted by Turkish writer and architect Efe Duyan. A workshop takes place on the fourth Sunday of every month, each one focusing on a different aspect of writing.

Duyan began the workshop by reading excerpts of his poetry from the book “In a Time of Witness,” a publication that highlights the museum’s celebrated collection of art and sculpture.

This book has been curated by a series of writers, including Margaret Ross, Carmen Maria Machado and Lan Samantha Chang. It includes literary responses to the pieces displayed at the Stanley Museum of Art, as well as a collection of artistic interpretations.

Duyan’s poem, “Non-Euclidean Space is Dangerous,” was inspired by the sculpture on display outside the museum, “Two Lines Oblique” by George Rickey. The poem referenced a metaphor of the sculpture and the paths of two lovers intersecting.

After this introduction, the workshop participants were asked to explore the museum and choose any piece of artwork on display as a source of inspiration for a piece of poetry.

Leia Gemignani, a UI first-year English and creative writing major, jumped at the chance to participate in a creative workshop at the Stanley.

“It’s one of the things I enjoy about the city, that there’s always some sort of event that helps enrich the arts,” Gemignani said.

Workshop participants were given an hour to choose a piece. Upon returning to their meeting spot, members of the group who wished to read aloud exchanged poetry.

“I try not to miss these workshops,” said Lisa Grayson, a retired insurance agent. “It’s such a great opportunity to hear from writers and artists and just brush on writing as a hobby for me.”

This was the Stanley’s second monthly workshop after a hiatus in the summer of 2023. The book, “In the Time of Witness” is available for purchase at the Stanley Museum of Art.

