The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa football’s Logan Jones stays humble amidst hard work

Johnson County EMT apprenticeship reports strong start

JoCo Supervisors raise income eligibility for child care program

Lima Younes sentenced to five years in prison for role in son, former UI student Ali Younes’ escape

Iowa SWARM Collective expands NIL opportunities to all Hawkeye student athletes

Advertisement

DITV: Ukraine President Zelenskyy visits U.S. during budget disputes

With the war continuing, the U.S. pledged more money in aid. This comes while budget disputes in the house could shut down the government. DITV Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the disputes.
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
September 22, 2023
More to Discover
More in DITV News
DITV: Iowa City Celebrates Climate Fest
DITV: Iowa City Celebrates Climate Fest
DITV: Next Steps for the Iowa City Park Pool
DITV: Next Steps for the Iowa City Park Pool
DITV: College Students Help Community with Flu Shots
DITV: College Students Help Community with Flu Shots
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in