PCP: What is the best late night food spot in Iowa City?

D.P. Dough

It’s 1 a.m., and you’ve spent all day watching football and studying. What’s on your mind? Food. With so many options in Iowa City, you’re probably thinking “Where should I go?” The clear answer is D.P. Dough.

With so many options for late night food in Iowa City from Mesa Pizza to Marco’s Grilled Cheese, you probably feel overwhelmed.

The first thing you want to think of when getting a late-night snack is whether the place is even open. Well, D.P. Dough is open until 2 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends. So, you know they’ll be there when you come calling.

Second, you want to make sure that the place isn’t too far away. Again, D.P. Dough, located at 519 E Washington St., is the prime choice to go with your friends after a late night out. Just a couple blocks from downtown Iowa City, D.P. Dough is an easy trip for those on the east side of the river. If you don’t feel like making the trip, just hop on DoorDash, because D.P. Dough delivers. D.P. Dough also has different seating options, such as picnic table-style benches, for customers to dine in.

After you establish that a place is open and not too far away you want to start thinking about what they have. Well, D.P. Dough has variety. They have calzones, wings, tater tots, and breadsticks. You make your own calzone or pick from their expansive menu. No matter what you’re craving — Philly cheesesteak, chicken parm, taco, or burger —they got it.

So, next time you’re up late at night and your stomach starts to rumble, don’t settle for less. Instead, go for the best. Get D.P. Dough.

Mesa Pizza

Mesa Pizza is the best place to grab a quick bite after classes and especially right before the bars close. It is not just a late-night food place, it’s a haven for hungry college kids looking for delicious, greasy food with a perfect blend of texture and flavor.

Situated conveniently downtown at 114 E. Washington St., it’s the go-to spot for college students and townies alike. You wouldn’t have to stumble in search of a post-party feast since Mesa is strategically located right next to Target and several bars downtown. It is open until the early morning hours on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays while most businesses usually shut down after midnight.

What sets Mesa Pizza apart is its unbeatable affordability. With its mouthwatering pizza sold by the slice, even a student budget can find great pleasure in savory and cheesy slices of heaven. Mesa Pizza caters to all tastes, which makes it better than its competitors. Their mac and cheese pizza, which is a wonderful fusion of two comfort food classics, deserves a special mention.

But what truly makes Mesa Pizza special is the vibrant atmosphere. Late at night, the place is buzzing with college students. The long queues are a testament to its popularity, but the wait is always worth it. The staff is super friendly with exceptional customer service skills and doesn’t make the customers rush through their order but instead helps them select from a delightful array of pizza slices available.

Mesa Pizza isn’t just a late-night food joint. It’s an essential part of the college experience. It’s where memories are made, where friends gather, and where taste buds are satisfied. It’s more than just pizza — it’s a slice of late-night perfection.