DITV: College Students Help Community with Flu Shots
Flu shots are being made available by local businesses to the public as flu season approaches. University of Iowa students are helping the businesses and the community get immunized. DITV Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more.
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.