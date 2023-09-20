The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Fearing the future of treatment

IC passes zoning changes to increase affordable housing

Father and son duo build legacy at Wig & Pen

University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs become target for conservative politics

Public input for City Park Pool to take place soon

Advertisement

DITV: College Students Help Community with Flu Shots

Flu shots are being made available by local businesses to the public as flu season approaches. University of Iowa students are helping the businesses and the community get immunized. DITV Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more.
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
September 20, 2023
More to Discover
More in DITV News
DITV: Republican Candidates at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Banquet
DITV: Republican Candidates at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Banquet
DITV: TikToker and YouTuber Brittany Broski Tomlinson Gives Lecture at University IMU
DITV: TikToker and YouTuber Brittany "Broski" Tomlinson Gives Lecture at University IMU
DITV: Hunter Biden Indicted on Gun Charges
DITV: Hunter Biden Indicted on Gun Charges
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in