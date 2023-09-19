Construction of new Gymnastics and Spirit Squads Training Center to begin this fall

The University of Iowa plans to begin construction of a new Gymnastics and Spirit Squads Training Center this fall, pending approval by the state Board of Regents.

The climate-controlled facility will include nearly 21,000 square feet of practice space with competition-style beams, vault runways, uneven bars, and a floor exercise space. The facility will also have locker rooms, meeting and athletic training rooms, office space, and a multi-purpose room.

The $20 million project will be paid for by the athletics department revenue and through private gifts, and built adjacent to the women’s soccer and field hockey facilities on Prairie Meadow Drive.

“(Head) Coach (Larissa) Libby has done a remarkable job leading our gymnastics program. I am excited we are providing a dedicated training space for these incredibly talented student-athletes,” Beth Goetz, interim director of athletics chair, said in a statement. “Our spirit squad dance team and Herky spend countless hours representing our athletics program and the institution. This facility will create efficiencies for both of these programs.”

The gymnastics team currently practices in the Field House, which opened in 1927. The Spirit Squads do not have a dedicated training facility and also practice in one of the Field House gyms.

“The opportunity for the Iowa Spirit Squads to have its own practice facility is amazing,” Gregg Niemiec, UI cheerleading coach, said in a statement. “Having the Marley dance floor and cheer mats permanently installed, the sound system built in, and game/fitness items just steps away is a game changer for our teams. This is a place we can call home.”

This facility is part of the Hawkeye Women: RISE campaign, a transformational initiative to support women’s athletics at Iowa.

The Gymhawks ended last season ranked No. 26 in the nation. Libby is entering her 20th season as head coach and has led the Hawkeyes to 22 consecutive NCAA Regional appearances, either as a team or individually.

“A new facility opens a whole new world of opportunity for us in every aspect,” Libby said in a statement. “From efficiency of practice, time management, recruiting, and the overall safety and well-being of our student-athletes, we will be looking to set a new standard for how people view Iowa gymnastics. Among all of these exciting new standards is the strong and firm demonstration of the university’s commitment to the Rise of women’s sports at Iowa.