DITV: Iowa City Proposes Changes for Accessory Apartment Codes

With a housing market on the rise and limited options in the Iowa City community, the city looks to change their policy which would allow possibilities for more accessory apartments. DITV Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the changes and reactions from the public.
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
September 15, 2023
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
