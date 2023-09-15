DITV: Iowa City Proposes Changes for Accessory Apartment Codes
With a housing market on the rise and limited options in the Iowa City community, the city looks to change their policy which would allow possibilities for more accessory apartments. DITV Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has more on the changes and reactions from the public.
