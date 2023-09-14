Where and when to watch Iowa take on Western Michigan on Saturday

Iowa looks to keep its undefeated record as it heads into its final non-conference game of the season against Western Michigan. The Hawkeyes are averaging 22 points on the season while the Broncos are letting up an average of 32 per game.
Matchup: Iowa (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Western Michigan (1-1, 0-0 Mid-American)
Scheduled game time: Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Weather: 76 degrees Farenheight
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Lisa Byington, Anthony Herron, and Shane Sparks
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Betting information: LINE: Iowa -28.5 | O/U: 43.5