Where and when to watch Iowa take on Western Michigan on Saturday

Find out T.V. channel, announcers, betting lines, and more for the Hawkeyes’ second home game of the season.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 14, 2023
Iowa+punter+Tory+Taylor%2C+long+snapper+Luke+Elkin%2C+and+kicker+Drew+Stevens+celebrate+a+field+goal+during+a+Cy-Hawk+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+at+Jack+Trice+Stadium+in+Ames+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+9%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cyclones%2C+20-13.
Grace Smith
Iowa punter Tory Taylor, long snapper Luke Elkin, and kicker Drew Stevens celebrate a field goal during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13.

Iowa looks to keep its undefeated record as it heads into its final non-conference game of the season against Western Michigan. The Hawkeyes are averaging 22 points on the season while the Broncos are letting up an average of 32 per game.

Matchup: Iowa (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Western Michigan (1-1, 0-0 Mid-American)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Weather: 76 degrees Farenheight

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Lisa Byington, Anthony Herron, and Shane Sparks

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -28.5 | O/U: 43.5
