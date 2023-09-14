The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Sentencing hearings set for parents of former UI student, attempted murderer Ali Younes

Both parents have pled or been found guilty of aiding in the escape of Ali Younes from the U.S.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 14, 2023
The+Johnson+County+Courthouse+is+seen+on+South+Clinton+Street+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Nov.+27%2C+2022.+
Grace Smith
The Johnson County Courthouse is seen on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Alfred and Lima Younes will soon be sentenced for their roles in the escape of their son and former University of Iowa student Ali Younes earlier this year, according to court filings Wednesday.

Alfred Younes’ sentencing is Oct. 26 at the Johnson County Courthouse at 3 p.m. According to the filing, a pre-sentence investigation will be conducted by the Department of Correctional Services and submitted before the sentencing. Lima and Alfred Younes both face up to five years in prison. 

A pre-sentence investigation, according to a document from the state of Iowa, is an investigation into a person’s character, criminal history, and the “circumstances of the offense,” among others.

Lima Younes’ sentencing was pushed to 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Johnson County Courthouse. Her sentencing had originally been scheduled for 2 p.m. on the same day but was pushed due to no Arabic interpreter being available at that time.

In May, former UI student and attempted murder suspect Ali Younes fled the U.S. to the country of Jordan after cutting his ankle monitor. 

Ali Younes had been on house arrest in O’Brien County, Iowa, after being charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft, and was set to go to trial on May 16.

But according to a press release from the Johnson County Attorney on May 9, Alfred and Lima Younes allegedly aided their son in his escape, and were subsequently caught when trying to leave the country themselves.

Lima Younes went to trial on Aug. 1 pleading not guilty and after the two-day trial was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 3. Alfred Younes did not go to trial, instead pleading guilty to his charges in a court filing Monday.
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
