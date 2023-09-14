Sentencing hearings set for parents of former UI student, attempted murderer Ali Younes

Alfred and Lima Younes will soon be sentenced for their roles in the escape of their son and former University of Iowa student Ali Younes earlier this year, according to court filings Wednesday.

Alfred Younes’ sentencing is Oct. 26 at the Johnson County Courthouse at 3 p.m. According to the filing, a pre-sentence investigation will be conducted by the Department of Correctional Services and submitted before the sentencing. Lima and Alfred Younes both face up to five years in prison.

A pre-sentence investigation, according to a document from the state of Iowa, is an investigation into a person’s character, criminal history, and the “circumstances of the offense,” among others.

Lima Younes’ sentencing was pushed to 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Johnson County Courthouse. Her sentencing had originally been scheduled for 2 p.m. on the same day but was pushed due to no Arabic interpreter being available at that time.

In May, former UI student and attempted murder suspect Ali Younes fled the U.S. to the country of Jordan after cutting his ankle monitor.

Ali Younes had been on house arrest in O’Brien County, Iowa, after being charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft, and was set to go to trial on May 16.

But according to a press release from the Johnson County Attorney on May 9, Alfred and Lima Younes allegedly aided their son in his escape, and were subsequently caught when trying to leave the country themselves.

Lima Younes went to trial on Aug. 1 pleading not guilty and after the two-day trial was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 3. Alfred Younes did not go to trial, instead pleading guilty to his charges in a court filing Monday.