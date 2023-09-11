Father of former UI student Ali Younes pleads guilty aiding and abetting in son’s escape

The father of former University of Iowa student Alfred Younes pled guilty on Monday to aiding and abetting in his son’s escape to avoid a criminal trial.

Alfred Younes was arrested on May 9 in Omaha, Nebraska, while attempting to board a flight to Amman, Jordan. Ali Younes was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft.

Lima Younes, Ali Youne’s mother, was found guilty on Aug. 3 for aiding and abetting in her son’s escape, and her sentencing is set for Sept. 21 where she could receive five years in prison.

Alfred Younes requested deferred judgment and a sentencing hearing will be required.

Younes’ sentencing rights were not waived.

Ali Younes fled the country on May 6 after being on house arrest and living with his parents, pending the trial, before he was set to go to trial on May 16.

He was a first-year student at the UI when he was charged and arrested on April 27, 2022. Ali Younes reportedly strangled a woman outside Art Building West and was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft.