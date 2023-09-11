Father of former UI student Ali Younes pleads guilty aiding and abetting in son’s escape

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Former UI student Ali Younes fled the United States in May to avoid his criminal trial.
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
September 11, 2023
The+Johnson+County+Courthouse+is+seen+on+South+Clinton+Street+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Nov.+27%2C+2022.+
Grace Smith
The Johnson County Courthouse is seen on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

The father of former University of Iowa student Alfred Younes pled guilty on Monday to aiding and abetting in his son’s escape to avoid a criminal trial. 

Alfred Younes was arrested on May 9 in Omaha, Nebraska, while attempting to board a flight to Amman, Jordan. Ali Younes was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft.

Lima Younes, Ali Youne’s mother, was found guilty on Aug. 3 for aiding and abetting in her son’s escape, and her sentencing is set for Sept. 21 where she could receive five years in prison.

RELATED: Parents of attempted murder suspect, former UI student Ali Younes, charged with aiding in their son’s escape out of the country

Alfred Younes requested deferred judgment and a sentencing hearing will be required.

Younes’ sentencing rights were not waived.

Ali Younes fled the country on May 6 after being on house arrest and living with his parents, pending the trial, before he was set to go to trial on May 16. 

He was a first-year student at the UI when he was charged and arrested on April 27, 2022. Ali Younes reportedly strangled a woman outside Art Building West and was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft.
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
