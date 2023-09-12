The Iowa women’s soccer team’s dynamic duo: Elle Otto and Kenzie Rolling

After snagging Josh Lundmark in the transfer portal, Iowa men’s golf head coach Tyler Stith sought another solid piece to help his team make a regional run.

So, he headed west on Interstate 80 and picked up sophomore Cale Leonard from Drake.

Leonard was a late addition to the Hawkeyes, as he was added to the roster on Aug. 16 — under a month before the season opener.

“Cale is an extremely hard worker. He’s got a lot of golf experience, “ Stith said. “I’m hoping that he comes in and sets a great example with his work ethic.”

During his freshman season at Drake, Leonard posted two top-25 finishes, one of those coming at the Iowa Fall Classic. Despite early success with the Bulldogs, Leonard realized that it was time for greener pastures.

“Drake wasn’t really a good fit for me,” he said. “I always grew up wanting to go to a bigger school.”

It didn’t help that the Bulldogs spent most of last season at or near the bottom of most tournaments, including a last-place finish at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Illinois in April.

He competed in his first tournament in a Hawkeye uniform at the annual ANF Fall Classic on Sept. 5-6. He struggled and scored 221, putting him at five over par and earning him a 25th-place finish.

As a team, Iowa finished in second place behind Iowa State, nearly overcoming a 13-stroke deficit. Out of the 12 teams competing in the tournament, only the Hawkeyes and the Cyclones finished under par.

Leonard has played golf in the state of Iowa his entire life. He grew up in Ottumwa, Iowa, a town of about 25,000 people on the banks of the Des Moines River. There’s only one golf course in the entire town, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a star.

He received numerous awards during his career at Ottumwa High School. He won the class 4A individual state championship during his senior season, the 2022 Midwest Junior championship, and the 2020 Iowa Golf Association Junior Player of the Year.

As a Hawkeue, he hopes to play a big role on the team for the remainder of his career. He stressed hard work and doing what he can to crack the

starting lineup.

Leonard and the Hawkeyes will travel to Chicago for the Chicago Highlands Collegiate on Sept. 18-19. The event will be hosted by Wake Forest University.