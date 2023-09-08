The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Last week’s fires at UI Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories caused by reflecting heat

Iowa football’s Aaron Graves fulfills his dream as a Hawkeye

TikToker, podcaster Brittany Broski to deliver lecture at the Iowa Memorial Union

Hands-on law enforcement training course returns to UI after COVID-19 hiatus

UI student Will Haddy steps into his role as the new MENASA constituency senator

Advertisement

Last week’s fires at UI Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories caused by reflecting heat

The building has been covered with non-reflective materials, and the UI will conduct visual inspections until a permanent solution is found.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 8, 2023
Iowa+City+firefighters+respond+to+an+active+fire+at+the+Advanced+Technology+Lab+on+the+University+of+Iowa+Campus+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+1%2C+2023.+The+first+Hawk+Alert+went+out+at+10%3A54+a.m.%2C+urging+people+to+avoid+the+area.+At+11%3A27+a.m.+%2C+a+second+Hawk+Alert+said+people+could+resume+normal+activity.+This+was+the+second+day+in+a+row+that+a+fire+was+reported+at+the+Advanced+Technologies+Lab.%28Emily+Nyberg%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Emily Nyberg
Iowa City firefighters respond to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa Campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 10:54 a.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 11:27 a.m. , a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity. This was the second day in a row that a fire was reported at the Advanced Technologies Lab.(Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan)

The two fires at the Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories last week were caused by the heat of the sun reflecting on the outside of the building, according to the University of Iowa Office of Campus Safety.

A statement from the office read that the heat from the sun onto the stainless-steel exterior of the building caused “underlayment materials to smolder,” but drywall kept the fire from entering the building.

The statement adds that the building has been covered with non-reflective materials, and the UI will conduct visual inspections until a permanent solution is found.

The lab was designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, and is being renovated for an estimated $4 million to address the weather barrier that sits behind the wall’s metal panels that decorate the building. 

The fires occurred on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 last week. A Hawk Alert went out around 1:29 p.m. on Thursday to alert the UI community to avoid the area, although a crowd of bystanders gathered on the Iowa Memorial Union’s patio.

Fire officials tore panels off the building to access the inner wall.

On the morning of Sept. 1, a second fire occurred at the lab, believed to be in the same spot as Thursday. The fire occurred around 10:29 a.m. and was put out within an hour.

Bruce McAvoy, the UI’s fire safety coordinator who was at the scene Friday, said the fire may have been caused by the reflection of the sun on the exterior of the building.
More to Discover
More in Campus
Lieutenant Travis Tyrrell shows students how to dust for fingerprints during a policing practicum course at the UCC in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Hands-on law enforcement training course returns to UI after COVID-19 hiatus
Senators listen to speakers at a University Student Government meeting in the Black Box Theater in the Iowa Memorial Union on Oct. 17, 2022.
UI student Will Haddy steps into his role as the new MENASA constituency senator
The Old Capitol Building is seen on the first day of 2023 fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
UI sees slight increase in total student enrollment this fall
More in Crime/Courts
The Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Police investigate dead body found outside Stanley Hydraulics Laboratory
The Phi Gamma Delta house is seen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Former FIJI fraternity member accused of sexual assault sues 24 people for libel
The Phi Gamma Delta house is seen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
FIJI sexual assault trial to change locations due to extensive media coverage
More in Featured
Iowa kicker Aaron Blom attempts a field goal during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7. Blom failed field goal attempt was 48 yards.
Former UI athletes Aaron Blom and Gehrig Christensen plead guilty to gambling charges
The City Park Pool is seen in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
IC’s City Park Pool to be replaced rather than repaired
Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump to attend the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in