One-on-one with Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black

The Daily Iowan: I have some one-on-one questions here. Looking at the shoes, what size are those?

Yahya Black: Size 17.

DI: Is it tough to buy shoes at that size?

Black: You know, it is. Everything comes up online. The highest they go in stores is [size] 14.

DI: What’s the best pair of shoes you’ve got?

Black: I’m not a shoe guy, so my favorite pair of shoes are Crocs.

DI: Sport mode?

Black: Depends.

DI: What’s your favorite sport outside of football?

Black: I’m trying to get into golf. If you consider — I don’t know if people call it “bags” or “cornhole.” I’m personally a bags guy. I’d say bags is my sport outside of football.

DI: Have you seen it on TV?

Black: I’ve seen those guys.

DI: They’re good.

Black: They’re crazy good.

DI: Have you ever gotten all four in the hole?

Black: Oh, yeah. I’d say I’m pretty decent.

DI: What’s a hobby you’ve got outside of football?

Black: I like to listen to music.

DI: Favorite artist?

Black: My favorite artist is Adele.

DI: What’s your favorite song by her?

Black: My favorite song would be Right as Rain.

DI: You listen to that for pregame? What’s your favorite pregame song?

Black: Pregame, I listen to Adele.

DI: You still listen to Adele?

Black: It calms the nerves.

DI: What music is overrated?

Black: Hot take, I’d say rap.

DI: That would insult a lot of guys here.

Black: Yes, it would.

DI: Who’s the most overrated artist?

Black: I don’t know. Maybe 21 Savage. Not a big fan.

DI: What’s your favorite Adele album?

Black: It’s got to be 21, easily.

DI: Is she dropping any time soon?

Black: She dropped three: 30, 25, then 21.

DI: So her albums are just numbers?

Black: I think they’re moments in her lifetime.

DI: You’re quite a fan. What else are you passionate about?

Black: Probably family. Family is a big one.

DI: You got any brothers or sisters?

Black: I’ve got a younger sister.

DI: What’s the relationship like between you two?

Black: We butt heads, but that’s any sibling relationship. Any time we’re together, it’s a great time.

DI: What are some petty arguments you guys have had?

Black: Probably the last time I saw her, we argued over a cup. She got a large drink from Casey’s before we were going on a trip, and I drank the rest of it … She was mad about that.

DI: Have you tried their breakfast pizza?

Black: I love the breakfast pizza. Casey’s breakfast pizza will be the best.

DI: Alright, sounds good. Thank you. I appreciate it.

Black: Of course.