One-on-one with Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black

The Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Matt McGowan chatted with Black at Iowa football’s media day on Aug. 11.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
September 7, 2023
Iowa+defensive+tackle+Yahya+Black+deflects+a+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Kent+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+18%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Golden+Flashes+30-7.+%28Jerod+Ringwald%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black deflects a pass during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes 30-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The Daily Iowan: I have some one-on-one questions here. Looking at the shoes, what size are those?

Yahya Black: Size 17.

DI: Is it tough to buy shoes at that size?

Black: You know, it is. Everything comes up online. The highest they go in stores is [size] 14.

DI: What’s the best pair of shoes you’ve got?

Black: I’m not a shoe guy, so my favorite pair of shoes are Crocs.

DI: Sport mode?

Black: Depends.

DI: What’s your favorite sport outside of football?

Black: I’m trying to get into golf. If you consider — I don’t know if people call it “bags” or “cornhole.” I’m personally a bags guy. I’d say bags is my sport outside of football.

DI: Have you seen it on TV?

Black: I’ve seen those guys.

DI: They’re good.

Black: They’re crazy good.

DI: Have you ever gotten all four in the hole?

Black: Oh, yeah. I’d say I’m pretty decent.

DI: What’s a hobby you’ve got outside of football?

Black: I like to listen to music.

DI: Favorite artist?

Black: My favorite artist is Adele.

DI: What’s your favorite song by her?

Black: My favorite song would be Right as Rain.

DI: You listen to that for pregame? What’s your favorite pregame song?

Black: Pregame, I listen to Adele.

DI: You still listen to Adele?

Black: It calms the nerves.

DI: What music is overrated?

Black: Hot take, I’d say rap.

DI: That would insult a lot of guys here.

Black: Yes, it would.

DI: Who’s the most overrated artist?

Black: I don’t know. Maybe 21 Savage. Not a big fan.

DI: What’s your favorite Adele album?

Black: It’s got to be 21, easily.

DI: Is she dropping any time soon?

Black: She dropped three: 30, 25, then 21.

DI: So her albums are just numbers?

Black: I think they’re moments in her lifetime.

DI: You’re quite a fan. What else are you passionate about?

Black: Probably family. Family is a big one.

DI: You got any brothers or sisters?

Black: I’ve got a younger sister.

DI: What’s the relationship like between you two?

Black: We butt heads, but that’s any sibling relationship. Any time we’re together, it’s a great time.

DI: What are some petty arguments you guys have had?

Black: Probably the last time I saw her, we argued over a cup. She got a large drink from Casey’s before we were going on a trip, and I drank the rest of it … She was mad about that.

DI: Have you tried their breakfast pizza?

Black: I love the breakfast pizza. Casey’s breakfast pizza will be the best.

DI: Alright, sounds good. Thank you. I appreciate it.

Black: Of course.
About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Reporter
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
