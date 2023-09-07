On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 2 college football games

Iowa @ Iowa State

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (3-3): Iowa – Two of my best friends go to Iowa State. They mean nothing to me.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (1-5): Iowa – Kirk Ferentz will leave Ames with 200 wins under his belt.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (3-3): Iowa – Interesting lineup to put on a betting line on.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (4-2): Iowa – The Cyclones are depleted from a recent gambling investigation.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (4-2): I bet the Hawkeye defense will come big in this game.

John Bohenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (3-3): Iowa – 24 points would work again.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (2-4): Hawkeyes haven’t lost in Ames since 2011.

Texas @ Alabama

McGowan: Alabama – “Roll tide” is a way cooler saying than “Hook’em Horns.”

Roering: Alabama – Horns down.

Votzmeyer: Alabama – Texas hasn’t been good since Vince Young.

Worth: Alabama – Don’t get Steve Sarkisian mad

Merrick: Texas – Life would be more fun if Texas wins.

Bohenkamp: Alabama – Kadyn Proctor anchored their line, just so you know.

Brummond: Alabama – Texas still isn’t quite back.

SMU @ Oklahoma

McGowan: Oklahoma – Eric Dickerson and those awesome goggles aren’t coming back for SMU.

Roering: Oklahoma – I think the Sooners can avoid a letdown after putting up 73 points last week.

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma – The Sooners are enough to make a grown man cry, at least in Arkansas.

Worth: Oklahoma – Hopefully the Sooners don’t make another grown man cry.

Merrick: Oklahoma – How many games does it take Iowa to score 73 points?

Bohenkamp: Oklahoma – SMU was NIL before NIL was cool.

Brummond: Oklahoma – A classic ACC vs. SEC battle.

UCF @ Boise State

McGowan: UCF – Those 2017 Knights were something special. Truly “national champions.”

Roering: UCF – Not the biggest fan of the blue turf.

Votzmeyer: Boise State – Blue field. Blue field. Blue field.

Worth: Boise State – More fields should be different colors.

Merrick: Boise State – Never underestimate the power of the blue field.

Bohenkamp: Boise State – They still have the blue turf, but not the magic.

Brummond: UCF – The blue turf doesn’t slow up the Knights’ offense.

Auburn @ California

McGowan: Auburn – My family’s car got robbed on Cal’s campus, so yeah. War Eagle.

Roering: California – Jaydn Ott will have another big game.

Votzmeyer: Auburn – I hate everything to do with Aaron Rodgers

Worth: Auburn – The Tigers have a nice dual-threat QB in Payton Thorne.

Merrick: California – The PAC-12 is going to dominate in its final year of existence.

Bohenkamp: California – SEC teams don’t like the change in time zones.

Brummond: Auburn – 2023, the last time a school travels across the country for non-conference play.

Southern Illinois @ Northern Illinois

McGowan: Northern Illinois – My friend Josh better be at this game and not at his computer.

Roering: Northern Illinois – Keep an eye out for former Iowa running back Gavin Williams.

Votzmeyer: Northern Illinois – I bet you don’t know who Jordan Lynch is. I do.

Worth: Northern Illinois – Rocky Lombardi is still in college?

Merrick: Northern Illinois – Don’t lie, you didn’t know what a Saluki was either.

Bohenkamp: Southern Illinois – We need more games involving Missouri Valley Football Conference teams.

Brummond: Northern Illinois – DeKalb: The Oasis of College Football? Sure.