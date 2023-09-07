The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 2 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 7, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Cade+McNamara+gives+directions+before+the+snap+during+a+football+game+between+No.+25+Iowa+and+Utah+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+2%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Aggies%2C+24-14.
Cody Blissett
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara gives directions before the snap during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.

Iowa @ Iowa State 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (3-3): Iowa – Two of my best friends go to Iowa State. They mean nothing to me. 

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (1-5): Iowa – Kirk Ferentz will leave Ames with 200 wins under his belt. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (3-3): Iowa – Interesting lineup to put on a betting line on. 

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (4-2): Iowa – The Cyclones are depleted from a recent gambling investigation. 

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (4-2): I bet the Hawkeye defense will come big in this game.  

John Bohenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (3-3): Iowa – 24 points would work again. 

Jason Brummond, Publisher (2-4): Hawkeyes haven’t lost in Ames since 2011. 

Texas  @ Alabama 

McGowan: Alabama – “Roll tide” is a way cooler saying than “Hook’em Horns.”

Roering: Alabama – Horns down. 

Votzmeyer: Alabama – Texas hasn’t been good since Vince Young. 

Worth: Alabama – Don’t get Steve Sarkisian mad 

Merrick: Texas – Life would be more fun if Texas wins. 

Bohenkamp: Alabama – Kadyn Proctor anchored their line, just so you know.  

Brummond: Alabama – Texas still isn’t quite back. 

SMU @ Oklahoma 

McGowan: Oklahoma – Eric Dickerson and those awesome goggles aren’t coming back for SMU. 

Roering: Oklahoma – I think the Sooners can avoid a letdown after putting up 73 points last week. 

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma – The Sooners are enough to make a grown man cry, at least in Arkansas. 

Worth: Oklahoma – Hopefully the Sooners don’t make another grown man cry. 

Merrick: Oklahoma – How many games does it take Iowa to score 73 points? 

Bohenkamp: Oklahoma – SMU was NIL before NIL was cool.

Brummond: Oklahoma – A classic ACC vs. SEC battle. 

UCF @ Boise State 

McGowan: UCF – Those 2017 Knights were something special. Truly “national champions.” 

Roering: UCF – Not the biggest fan of the blue turf. 

Votzmeyer:  Boise State – Blue field. Blue field. Blue field. 

Worth: Boise State – More fields should be different colors. 

Merrick: Boise State – Never underestimate the power of the blue field. 

Bohenkamp: Boise State – They still have the blue turf, but not the magic. 

Brummond: UCF – The blue turf doesn’t slow up the Knights’ offense.

Auburn @ California 

McGowan: Auburn – My family’s car got robbed on Cal’s campus, so yeah. War Eagle. 

Roering: California – Jaydn Ott will have another big game. 

Votzmeyer: Auburn – I hate everything to do with Aaron Rodgers 

Worth: Auburn – The Tigers have a nice dual-threat QB in Payton Thorne. 

Merrick: California – The PAC-12 is going to dominate in its final year of existence. 

Bohenkamp: California – SEC teams don’t like the change in time zones. 

Brummond: Auburn – 2023, the last time a school travels across the country for non-conference play. 

Southern Illinois @ Northern Illinois 

McGowan: Northern Illinois – My friend Josh better be at this game and not at his computer. 

Roering: Northern Illinois – Keep an eye out for former Iowa running back Gavin Williams. 

Votzmeyer: Northern Illinois – I bet you don’t know who Jordan Lynch is. I do. 

Worth: Northern Illinois – Rocky Lombardi is still in college? 

Merrick: Northern Illinois – Don’t lie, you didn’t know what a Saluki was either. 

Bohenkamp: Southern Illinois – We need more games involving Missouri Valley Football Conference teams.

Brummond: Northern Illinois – DeKalb: The Oasis of College Football? Sure. 
