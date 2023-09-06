The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Conversion therapy bans become conservative target in Iowa

JoCo Board of Supervisors to defer vote on $1 million in funding youth crisis services

Iowa City officials propose code changes to increase housing affordability

UI pharmacy professor receives $427,000 research grant

Former councilor Mazahir Salih running for IC City Council seat

Advertisement

JoCo Board of Supervisors to defer vote on $1 million in funding youth crisis services

The county had been planning on providing over $1 million to a local nonprofit, but was advised to defer a vote to avoid legal complications because of Iowa’s constitution.
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
September 6, 2023
A+Johnson+County+Board+of+Supervisors+meeting+is+held+at+the+Johnson+County+Administration+Building+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Aug.+30%2C+2023.+
Sara Stumpff
A Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting is held at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors delayed a vote to approve over $1 million in funding for the Youth Crisis Stabilization and Emergency Housing Project on Wednesday to avoid legal troubles with Iowa’s constitution.

Despite the supervisor’s support to provide funding, they were advised by Ryan Maas, the assistant county attorney, to defer their vote to avoid violating Iowa’s constitution. 

The funding would pay for renovations at the program’s property at the former Kinderfarm Preschool — located roughly seven miles away from Iowa City. The $1.2 million purchase on Aug. 28 was funded by the East Central Iowa Mental Health Region. The facilities, however, are in need of remodeling.  

The East Central Region was not willing to provide funding for the remodel, but would consider reimbursing Johnson County should the county provide funds for renovations, according to the county’s Wednesday work session agenda

Maas said it is against the constitution for the board to give a donation to a private entity, which in this case, is a nonprofit. He requested time to find a way to give the program the required funds within the confines of Iowa’s constitution. 

Under Maas’ advice, the board decided to defer the vote, with a vote previously planned for this week’s formal meeting, according to its agenda.  

Sarah Nelson, chief executive officer of CommUnity Crisis Services, said the region is noncommittal because they are at the beginning of its fiscal year.

Vice Chair Rod Sullivan said the funding for this service should not be on the taxpayers of Johnson County, but rather on the taxpayers of the state of Iowa. 

Youth Crisis Stabilization is now considered a core service in the state. Johnson County’s previous youth shelter closed on July 1 this year, but Nelson said she is hopeful to open the new Youth Crisis Stabilization center by January 2024. 

Since July 26, the program received federal funding for a basic center shelter. The facility will allow the program to take in voluntary youth, particularly individuals law enforcement assist in the instances of human trafficking or homelessness. 

Funds will be used to complete required improvements to bring the facilities up to code and fulfill licensing requirements, Nelson said. 

“I think this is another opportunity for Johnson County to stand up again and say we will take care of our youth,” Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz said. 

Youth crisis stabilization is nonnegotiable, Fixmer-Oraiz said. 
More to Discover
More in Johnson County
A Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting is held at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Johnson County Supervisors approve emergency contraception funds
Captain John Good shows an overnight sobering cell during a tour of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on April 20, 2023. Good explained that sometimes multiple inmates at a time have to sleep on the floor.
Johnson County officials continue discussions on future of county jail
A gavel is seen before a Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Sara Stumpff/The Daily Iowan)
Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program to open engineering technician position
More in Latest News
Iowa City city council members sit during a city council meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Iowa City officials propose code changes to increase housing affordability
Contributed photo by Dr. Nejadnik
UI pharmacy professor receives $427,000 research grant
Mazahir Salih poses for a portrait in her office at the Center for Worker Justice in Iowa City Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Former councilor Mazahir Salih running for IC City Council seat
More in Local Government
Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
IC City Council to vote on unenforceable landlord discrimination housing code
The City Park Pool is seen in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
IC’s City Park Pool to be replaced rather than repaired
Johnson County Public Health building sign is seen Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Johnson County adds new doula program with federal COVID-19 funds
About the Contributor
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in