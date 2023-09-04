The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital receives two furry helpers

Johnson County officials continue discussions on future of county jail

FIJI sexual assault trial to change locations due to extensive media coverage

Iowa cornerback DeShaun Lee delivers in his Hawkeye debut against Utah State

Iowa football senior quarterback Cade McNamara makes Hawkeye debut in 24-14 win over Utah State

Advertisement

Johnson County officials continue discussions on future of county jail

The jail has been in declining condition for years, leading to discussions on what to do next.
Alejandro Rojas and Roxy Ekberg
September 4, 2023
Captain+John+Good+shows+an+overnight+sobering+cell+during+a+tour+of+the+Johnson+County+Sheriff%E2%80%99s+Office+on+April+20%2C+2023.+Good+explained+that+sometimes+multiple+inmates+at+a+time+have+to+sleep+on+the+floor.
Cody Blissett
Captain John Good shows an overnight sobering cell during a tour of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on April 20, 2023. Good explained that sometimes multiple inmates at a time have to sleep on the floor.

Discussions between Johnson County officials are ongoing over the potential renovation or reconstruction of the county jail.

At the Johnson County Board of Supervisors work session on Aug. 23, a presentation from Axiom Consultants and the Johnson County Sheriff showed that the jail was in poor condition.

The jail, located at 511 S. Capital St. was first built in 1981 and has received a few updates over the years. Despite this, its prolonged use has come at a time when the county is growing, leading to increased needs, along with its general age also factoring in its declining condition.

Axiom listed a number of “significant deficiencies,” including issues with the exterior wall and facade system and signs of initial failure of some of the supporting structural elements. 

A final report was issued by project management company Faithful + Gould that rated the sheriff’s office and jail at 104.8 percent, and the company considers anything rated over 60 percent to be in very poor condition and “should be considered for demolition.” 

The report also revealed that it would cost more to repair the jail than it would to build a new facility. The current replacement value is $4.5 million, and the building would need $5.73 million in repair. 

A bond referendum has been put up to vote and failed by voters three times since 2012. The vote failed to make a supermajority each time, which is 60 percent of voters. Each time the bond referendum was presented on a ballot, 56 percent, 54 percent, and 57 percent of voters approved a new jail in 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. 

The 56 percent vote came in 2012, a vote which came 4 percent short of the needed amount to create what was dubbed a “justice center.”

Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chair Lisa Green-Douglass said the county needs to find a way to build a new jail. 

RELATED: Staff at the county sheriff’s office learn to adapt to the building’s poor condition

Because of a lack of space, the Johnson County Jail buses 20-25 prisoners a day to facilities in Henry County. The average daily population of the jail is 90 inmates. The jail also has 98 full-time employees and four part-time transport drivers who are subject to the conditions of the jail. 

Vice Chair Rod Sullivan said the county spends an average of $1.5 million a year transporting prisoners to other facilities. 

“We’d like to spend that money in other ways,” Sullivan said. 

Ongoing issue

Previously, during a work session in the spring, the county was made aware of the extent of the jail’s condition after it had completed a facility audit of county-owned buildings.

Dave Curtis, facilities director for Johnson County at the time, told the DI in April that the condition of the building was due to age and a need for updates.

The building audit showed that the jail was among the worst county buildings in terms of conditions. 

According to the audit, costs for maintenance and repair would reach roughly $2.9 million over the next few years to address the immediate needs of the building.

 
More to Discover
More in Johnson County
A gavel is seen before a Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Sara Stumpff/The Daily Iowan)
Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program to open engineering technician position
An Iowa City police car is seen on March 2, 2023.
Iowa City Public Library resumes regular schedule after bomb threat
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in rural Riverside are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs.
IC animal shelter continues to treat surrendered dogs, investigation ongoing
More in Latest News
The Phi Gamma Delta house is seen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
FIJI sexual assault trial to change locations due to extensive media coverage
Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee celebrates during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead the Aggies, 17-3, at halftime.
Iowa cornerback DeShaun Lee delivers in his Hawkeye debut against Utah State
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara prepares to throw the ball during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Iowa football senior quarterback Cade McNamara makes Hawkeye debut in 24-14 win over Utah State
More in News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa center Monika Czinano celebrate after a victory over No.6 Colorado at the 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on March 24, 2023.
Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark reacts to Nebraska women’s sports attendance record
A firefighter saws through the Advanced Technology Laboratories during a fire on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert urged people to avoid the area around 10:54 a.m. On Thursday, Firefighters and other first responders arrived at the building to fight an active fire at around 1:30 p.m.
Photos: Second Active Fire at Advanced Technologies Lab
A firefighter takes a ladder to the area of a fire at the Advanced Technology Laboratories on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert urged people to avoid the area around 10:54 a.m. On Thursday, Firefighters and other first responders arrived at the building to fight an active fire at around 1:30 p.m.
Second fire in two days reported at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in