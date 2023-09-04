The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa men’s golf notebook | Hawkeyes begin 2023 season at ANF Fall Classic

The Hawkeyes look to win the tournament for the second straight season.
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
September 4, 2023
The+Iowa+men%E2%80%99s+golf+team+poses+for+a+picture+following+the+Iowa+Fall+Classic+at+Blue+Top+Ridge+Golf+Course+in+Riverside%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Monday%2C+Oct.+17%2C+2022.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+eight+other+teams+to+win+the+tournament%2C+shooting+20+over+par.
Jerod Ringwald
The Iowa men’s golf team poses for a picture following the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated eight other teams to win the tournament, shooting 20 over par.

The Iowa men’s golf team will open its 2023 season with the ANF Fall Classic in Riverside, Iowa, from Sept. 5-6.

The Hawkeyes are coming off two tournament victories last season, including the 2022 ANF Fall Classic, so the team will look to repeat at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course and begin its push for an NCAA Regional berth for the first time since 2021. 

Per usual, the ANF Fall Classic will pit the top teams from around the Midwest against each other, including the Hawkeyes.

Iowa returns four seniors on this year’s roster, anchored by fifth-year veteran Mac McClear, who won the individual title during last season’s fall classic. 

The Hawkeyes also dipped into the transfer portal and pulled out graduate transfer Josh Lundmark from Cornell and sophomore Cale Leonard from Drake. 

RELATED: Iowa graduate transfer Josh Lundmark adjusting to new home, preparing for new season

Unlike last season’s classic, though, Iowa will compete against each of its in-state rivals: Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Drake. Drake and Northern Iowa competed in last year’s tournament, placing seventh and sixth, respectively. 

Iowa State head coach Andrew Tank has the Cyclone program rolling with two regional appearances in the last two seasons. 

The University of Northern Iowa Panthers went on to finish in third at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships last season. But Drake continued to struggle, coming at or near the bottom of almost all of its tournaments last year, including a last-place finish at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. 

Green Bay, Western Illinois, and Southern Illinois return to this year’s field. The Phoenix and Leathernecks battled for last place last year, but the Salukis finished third.

Each of these teams will travel to Riverside with rosters filled with experience and goals of taking down the Hawkeyes. But Eastern Illinois, St. Thomas, North Alabama, and Wright State will also be present with hopes of a podium finish.

As a team, Wright State failed to qualify for an NCAA Regional, however, the Raiders sent graduate student Mikkel Mathiesen to individuals, and he narrowly missed qualifying for the final round. 

St. Thomas will enter its third season in Division I, having previously competed in Division III. The Tommies competed at last season’s Hawkeye Invitational, finishing 11th. 

North Alabama had a successful season in 2022, winning three tournaments, including its home invitational, but Eastern Illinois had a disastrous year with an eighth-place mark at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships as its best tournament finish. 

Previewing the Big Ten 

Illinois enters the 2023 season as the eight-time defending conference champions, though last season’s event was shortened to only 36 holes due to weather. 

The Fighting Illini continued their strong postseason play into the NCAA tournament, ultimately falling to the Florida State Seminoles in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Golf Championship.

The Fighting Illini return another roster loaded with talent, including three preseason all-Big Ten honorees. Illinois begins its season at the University of Washington-hosted Sahalee Players Championship on Sept. 9-10. 

Wisconsin opens up its season at the Marquette Intercollegiate from Sept. 3-5. The Badgers qualified for the NCAA postseason last season, finishing in 12th place at the Michigan State regional. 

Purdue will join the Badgers to start its season at the Marquette Intercollegiate. Likewise, the Boilermakers earned an NCAA postseason berth last season, finishing 12th at the Clemson regional.  

Indiana comes into the new season fresh off of an appearance in the NCAA finals. Though they did not win the championship, the Hoosiers brought back enough experience to make another deep run. 

Indiana opens its season on Sept. 4-6 in the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan, a special event that benefits fallen and disabled military veterans. 

After sharing fifth place with the Hawkeyes at the Big Ten Championships, Ohio State opens its season on Sept. 8-10 at the Maui Jim Classic in Scottsdale, Arizona. Last season, the Buckeyes made their second straight regional appearance, finishing in 15th place.
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
