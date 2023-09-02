Highlight to Watch: Iowa QB Cade McNamara’s first TD pass a Hawkeye

It didn’t take long for new Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara to make an impact.

After a 54-yard kickoff return from Hawkeye running back Kaleb Johnson, Iowa rushed for three yards on its first offensive play. Then, on second-and-seven, McNamara found a wide-open Seth Anderson down the left sideline for a 36-yard score.

The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but was reviewed, as Anderson appeared to bobble the ball in the end zone. The call on the field was confirmed, and after 42 seconds into the contest, Iowa had a 7-0 lead over Utah State.