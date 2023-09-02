The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to Watch: Iowa QB Cade McNamara's first TD pass a Hawkeye

The Michigan transfer’s first pass attempt in the Black and Gold found a wide-open Seth Anderson for a 36-yard TD toss.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 2, 2023
Iowa+wide+receiver+Seth+Anderson+prepares+to+catch+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+No.+25+Iowa+and+Utah+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+2%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+lead+the+Aggies%2C+17-3%2C+at+halftime.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson prepares to catch the ball during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead the Aggies, 17-3, at halftime.

It didn’t take long for new Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara to make an impact.

After a 54-yard kickoff return from Hawkeye running back Kaleb Johnson, Iowa rushed for three yards on its first offensive play. Then, on second-and-seven, McNamara found a wide-open Seth Anderson down the left sideline for a 36-yard score.

The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but was reviewed, as Anderson appeared to bobble the ball in the end zone. The call on the field was confirmed, and after 42 seconds into the contest, Iowa had a 7-0 lead over Utah State.
