The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program to open engineering technician position

Local architect Josh Moe submits candidacy for IC City Council election

Free Iowa City transit fares well with UI students

Protest outside UI fraternity after recent reported sexual assault

Iowa women’s wrestler Nanea Estrella leading donation drive for those affected by wildfires in Hawaii

Advertisement

Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program to open engineering technician position

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors will consider approval for the final project of the Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program.
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
August 30, 2023
A+gavel+is+seen+before+a+Johnson+County+Board+of+Supervisors+meeting+at+the+Johnson+County+Administration+Building+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Aug.+30%2C+2023.+
Sara Stumpff
A gavel is seen before a Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors will consider approval of an engineering technician apprenticeship program next week. 

The two-year program, called the Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program, will be the final program developed through funds allocated by the federal COVID-19 funds of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Paola Jaramillo Guayara, Johnson County diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator, said she is excited to close the chapter on the development of the project and move into the sustained portion.

According to the work session agenda, the project is intended to diversify the area by offering “underestimated” community members jobs within the county. The board will vote at their formal session on Thursday.

Funds will cover the wages and benefits for the incoming apprentices.  The budget is set at $164,654, taken from the $200,000 provided in federal relief from ARPA. The program uses the same amount from fiscal 2023 to 2026, for a total of $800,000. 

The program partners with Kirkwood Community College, as well as online schooling through the online university Penn Foster College. 

Apprenticeships for an EMT program, an IT position, and now an engineering technician have been created. The engineering technician apprentice will hold the position for two years. 

A candidate will be chosen within three months of the supervisors signing the program’s standards. The program is taking the time to make sure the right candidate is in the position, said Guayara. 

Chairperson Lisa Green-Douglass expressed her appreciation for the work of the program and the enthusiasm of the Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program in getting the program off of the ground. 
More to Discover
More in Johnson County
An Iowa City police car is seen on March 2, 2023.
Iowa City Public Library resumes regular schedule after bomb threat
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in rural Riverside are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs.
IC animal shelter continues to treat surrendered dogs, investigation ongoing
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors listens to speakers at a meeting in the Johnson County Administration Building on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County start program to support youth through sports
More in Latest News
OPN Architects project architect Josh Moe speaks at an Iowa City City Council meeting at City Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Local architect Josh Moe submits candidacy for IC City Council election
A passenger sits on an Iowa City city bus on Thursday Aug. 24, 2023.
Free Iowa City transit fares well with UI students
A protestor yells during a protest against sexual violence by campus fraternities in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Around 50 protestors marched from the Rape Victim Advocacy Program building to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house which was blocked off by five police cars.
Protest outside UI fraternity after recent reported sexual assault
More in News
iStock
Iowa City police ask for public assistance in downtown assault investigation
A protestor yells during a protest against sexual violence by campus fraternities in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Around 50 protestors marched from the Rape Victim Advocacy Program building to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house which was blocked off by five police cars.
Photos: Protest Against Fraternity Sexual Violence
Witness Lynn Wright breaks down while recounting the accident, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Johnson County Courthouse in Iowa City, Iowa. Jonathan J.F. McCaffery, 17, of North Liberty, and son of University of Iowa Men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in the right of way, a simple misdemeanor. McCaffery was cited in July for the traffic violation stemming from the incident at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway in Iowa City. He was driving a vehicle that struck Corey Hite, 45, of Cedar Rapids, who was out for a jog. Hite later died of his injuries.
Police testify Jack McCaffery couldn’t have ‘slowed, stopped, or yielded’ in fatal crash
About the Contributor
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in