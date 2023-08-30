Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program to open engineering technician position

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors will consider approval of an engineering technician apprenticeship program next week.

The two-year program, called the Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program, will be the final program developed through funds allocated by the federal COVID-19 funds of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Paola Jaramillo Guayara, Johnson County diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator, said she is excited to close the chapter on the development of the project and move into the sustained portion.

According to the work session agenda, the project is intended to diversify the area by offering “underestimated” community members jobs within the county. The board will vote at their formal session on Thursday.

Funds will cover the wages and benefits for the incoming apprentices. The budget is set at $164,654, taken from the $200,000 provided in federal relief from ARPA. The program uses the same amount from fiscal 2023 to 2026, for a total of $800,000.

The program partners with Kirkwood Community College, as well as online schooling through the online university Penn Foster College.

Apprenticeships for an EMT program, an IT position, and now an engineering technician have been created. The engineering technician apprentice will hold the position for two years.

A candidate will be chosen within three months of the supervisors signing the program’s standards. The program is taking the time to make sure the right candidate is in the position, said Guayara.

Chairperson Lisa Green-Douglass expressed her appreciation for the work of the program and the enthusiasm of the Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program in getting the program off of the ground.