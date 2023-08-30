The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program to open engineering technician position

Local architect Josh Moe submits candidacy for IC City Council election

Free Iowa City transit fares well with UI students

Protest outside UI fraternity after recent reported sexual assault

Iowa women’s wrestler Nanea Estrella leading donation drive for those affected by wildfires in Hawaii

Advertisement

Iowa City Public Library resumes regular schedule after bomb threat

No credible threat was discovered in Iowa City Police Department’s investigation of Tuesday’s bomb threat to the public library.
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
August 30, 2023
An+Iowa+City+police+car+is+seen+on+March+2%2C+2023.
Avi Lapchick
An Iowa City police car is seen on March 2, 2023.

After receiving an online bomb threat Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa City Public Library resumed its regular operating hours Wednesday. 

The library received an online bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and closed to the public. No bombs were found on the premises.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day so a team of police officers and two bomb-detection dogs could be brought in to do a sweep of the building,” Elsworth Carman, the library’s director, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan.

Since Wednesday morning, the library has received additional online threats, but library staff and Iowa City police decided to avoid further disruption of services and open as scheduled. 

“The library and Iowa City Police Department take all threats seriously and a thorough search of the building was conducted,” Lee Hermiston, Iowa City police public information officer, said. 

The Iowa City Police Department has not yet determined a credible threat, but the library is continuing to work with the police.

“Keeping staff and patrons safe is a priority for the library, and we will continue to carefully monitor and assess any threats or suspicious activities,” Carman wrote.

More to Discover
More in Johnson County
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in rural Riverside are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs.
IC animal shelter continues to treat surrendered dogs, investigation ongoing
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors listens to speakers at a meeting in the Johnson County Administration Building on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County start program to support youth through sports
Johnson County Public Health building sign is seen Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Johnson County adds new doula program with federal COVID-19 funds
More in News
A passenger sits on an Iowa City city bus on Thursday Aug. 24, 2023.
Free Iowa City transit fares well with UI students
iStock
Iowa City police ask for public assistance in downtown assault investigation
A protestor yells during a protest against sexual violence by campus fraternities in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Around 50 protestors marched from the Rape Victim Advocacy Program building to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house which was blocked off by five police cars.
Protest outside UI fraternity after recent reported sexual assault
About the Contributors
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
Avi Lapchick, Assistant Arts Editor
(she/her/hers)
Avi Lapchick is a fourth-year student studying English and Creative Writing at the University of Iowa.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in