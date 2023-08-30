Iowa City police ask for public assistance in downtown assault investigation

Iowa City police are investigating two separate reported assaults in downtown Iowa City on Sunday that hospitalized two victims and are asking for the public’s assistance.

The first assault reportedly took place at 12:31 a.m. in the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall on 125 S. Dubuque St. The man who was assaulted sustained injuries rendering him unconscious.

The second assault reportedly took place at 2:09 a.m. and was located in the alley off of the 100 Block of South Clinton Street.

Iowa City police provided two images showing individuals they would like to speak with. The first image shows four individuals standing near the Ped Mall. The second image shows seven individuals walking through an alley.

During the evening Sunday night, students and Iowa City residents participated in a bar crawl going to different local bars. It is unclear whether the suspects were participating in the bar crawl during or before the time of the attacks.

The police department asks that anyone with information contact Detective Trai Bunch at [email protected].