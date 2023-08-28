The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

IC animal shelter continues to treat surrendered dogs, investigation ongoing

The dogs surrendered last Thursday have been undergoing treatment at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Shreya Reddy and Sasha Evenko
August 28, 2023
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in Iowa City are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs. (Emily Nyberg/the Daily Iowan)

Two of the 131 dogs confiscated from an Iowa City Puppy Mill last Thursday tested positive on Monday for canine parvovirus, a severely contagious disease that impacts younger dogs at higher rates.

Sixty of those dogs are being housed in the center, while the rest are in a secondary location.

The center closed Friday to handle the influx of dogs at the center, and a vet has been treating the animals. The center decided to remain closed through tomorrow as they continue working on treating and caring for the dogs.

The dogs that tested positive for parvovirus are being isolated in the center and are currently receiving treatment.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s original inspection report states that the surrendered dogs originated from a commercial breeder.

During the time of the unannounced visit by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the exhaust fans were turned off, along with the 94-degree Fahrenheit temperatures and humidity in the kennel was at 64 percent.

The primary enclosures of the mothers and puppies were rarely cleaned, and the fur of the dogs was matted and dirty, the report stated. The report also stated there was an abundance of deceased and living flies.

The owners of the kennel, listed in the report as Loren, Lloyd, and David Lee, had been providing the animals with minimal supervision and care. As of Monday afternoon, they had not been criminally charged.

According to the owners’ admission, about 25 canines had been re-homed or exchanged before the unannounced visit occurred, but there is no record of this occurrence.

State Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, sent a letter to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday calling for her help to hold “unscrupulous puppy mill owners” accountable.

“I’m tired of hearing about another commercial breeder of dogs in Iowa who mistreat animals,” Jacoby said in a news release. “It’s time for us to work together to fix this problem.”

Iowa City Police Department Public Safety Information Officer Lee Hermiston said the community has been involved in aiding the surrendered animals.

“This is a community that has always shown they care,” Lee said. “They turn out for their animals.”

The shelter is currently accepting donations of puppy food, adult dog food, bleach, blankets, and towels. Members of the community can take their donations to 3910 Napoleon Lane, where there are designated bins located outside the center.
