Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center receives an influx of dogs after police investigation

On Thursday, August 24th, 131 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in Iowa City, following an investigation conducted by the Johnson County Police Department.
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
August 25, 2023
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in Iowa City are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs.
Emily Nyberg
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in Iowa City are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs.

The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center and other locations received 131 dogs Thursday following an investigation of a breeding kennel in Iowa City with unsafe living conditions. 

Before coming to the center, the dogs were housed in a breeding kennel in Iowa City. Chris Whitmore, director of the center, said the breeding kennel surrendered all dogs and puppies, and the center is now working on triaging and vetting them. The incident is still under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

A sign is seen on the door to a holding area for surrendered dogs at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs. (Emily Nyberg)

The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently housing 60 triaged dogs, while the rest are being held in an undisclosed secondary location. These dogs are being treated by a veterinarian and administered vaccines for rabies.

Conditions were incredibly poor in the dog kennel. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found dogs that had injuries and heat stroke because of inadequate cooling. 

The “whelping barn,” where some of the dogs were being housed, was 94 degrees Fahrenheit without proper airflow. 

The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center’s secondary building is seen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The building is holding kennel overflow after over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs. (Emily Nyberg)

The animal shelter is also actively working on deworming, bathing, and grooming the dogs, and then placing them in a secondary building until they can be transferred to a rescue center or put up for adoption.

“Many of these dogs came in with no medical history and hadn’t been bathed or groomed,” Amiah DeWolf, programs coordinator of the center, said. “Most of the doodles were all matted and hadn’t been bathed or groomed in the way that they should have been.”

One dog later died as a result of heatstroke after arriving at the center, despite volunteers’ attempts to save its life. 

DeWolf said some of the dogs were kept in a shed on the property in which the conditions were just as poor.

The center will be closed until Monday to handle the influx of dogs, but Whitmore said they are still honoring preexisting appointments for other animal adoptions.

Donations are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The Iowa City community has been dropping off donation over the past 24 hours, after 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs. (Emily Nyberg)

The shelter is currently accepting donations of puppy food, adult dog food, bleach, blankets, and towels. Residents can take their donations to 3910 Napoleon Lane, where there are designated bins located outside of the center.

About the Contributor
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
