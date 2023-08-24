The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

UI food pantry and clothing closet open space in Iowa Memorial Union

Iowa AG’s pause on paying for rape survivors’ medication continues, payments pile up

UI students begin classes in extreme heat

NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for season

Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule

Advertisement

Point/Counterpoint | What is the best classroom building on campus?

Opinions Editor Evan Weidl stands by the Art Building West, while Opinions Columnist Jordan Coates roots for the underdog with the English-Philosophy Building.
Evan Weidl and Jordan Coates
August 24, 2023
%28Left%29+The+English-Philosophy+Building+at+the+University+of+Iowa+is+pictured+on+Monday%2C+April+5%2C+2021.+%28Right%29+Art+Building+West+is+seen+on+Sunday%2C+May+2%2C+2022.+
Isabella Cervantes, Grace Smith
(Left) The English-Philosophy Building at the University of Iowa is pictured on Monday, April 5, 2021. (Right) Art Building West is seen on Sunday, May 2, 2022.

Art Building West

Even when you’re doing something as simple as taking notes during a lecture, the setting can dramatically affect your mood. Trying to frantically  keep up with your professor racing through slides at light speed is never fun, but having to do it in a dull, dirty room that feels like an oven can make it that much worse. For this reason, the best classroom building on campus is Art Building West.

Before you even enter the building, you find a stunning exterior that is unrivaled by any other building in Iowa City. The unique design and beautiful surrounding sculptures create a cozy and curiosity-inducing tone. Many of the classroom buildings on campus have similar and largely forgettable designs, but the Art Building West — designed by architect Steven Holl — is unique in the best way possible. Not to mention, the area surrounding its pond is hands down, far and away the best study spot on campus.

On the inside, you’ll find comfortable, modern classrooms that assist with the student focus on what it is that’s happening in the classroom. Featuring spacious yet not overbearing auditoriums, it is the perfect environment to feel neither overwhelmed nor cramped by the size. Because of its external beauty and functional practicality, Art Building West takes the crown as the best classroom building on campus.

English-Philosophy Building

The red brick building known as the English-Philosophy Building has stood west of the Main Library at the University of Iowa since its construction in the late 1960s. Tucked between a copious number of trees and greenery, the building appears neglected compared to newer buildings like Catlett Residence Hall. This is precisely the reason why I believe the EPB is the best building on campus.

While it’s true that the EPB falls short in high-tech features and brand-new infrastructure, the building has charm that new buildings lack. Where some see unruly graffiti or the state of Iowa’s ugliest building, according to a 2018 Business Insider article, I see the wisdom and creative talent left for others to enjoy.

The EPB is home to the many students who are part of the English Department and College of Liberal Arts. The EPB isn’t flashy, but it functions respectably and provides creative students the privacy to engage in intimate discussions. The university is also renovating EPB’s roof and HVAC and other utility systems, according to the UI.

Perhaps the EPB risks obscurity in the future, but in my opinion, the EPB is invisible in the best way possible.

Beauty should not be defined purely by what is seen on the outside, but by what happens on the inside. It is only there for those who seek it.

 
More to Discover
More in Opinions
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is seen on Wednesday, June 19, 2023.
Opinion | Mercy Iowa City needs fixing, but should remain an acute health care facility
The Daily Iowan Executive Editor Sabine Martin poses for a portrait on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Letter from the Editor︱The Daily Iowan emphasizes multiplatform journalism
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett
Opinion | Social media isn't worth it anymore
More in Point/Counterpoints
Iowa Quarterback Cade McNamara talks with teammates during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Point/Counterpoint | How many games will Iowa football win in 2023?
Point/Counterpoint | Do cats or dogs make better roommates?
Point/Counterpoint | Do cats or dogs make better roommates?
A graduate walks down the aisle during the University of Iowas Commencement Ceremony for College of Liberal Arts and Sciences spring 2022 graduates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Point/counter point | Is it beneficial to complete your degree in four years?
About the Contributor
Evan Weidl, Opinions Editor
he/him/his
Evan Weidl is a senior majoring in political science. He previously worked in the opinions section as a columnist.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in