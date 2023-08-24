Point/Counterpoint | What is the best classroom building on campus?

Art Building West

Even when you’re doing something as simple as taking notes during a lecture, the setting can dramatically affect your mood. Trying to frantically keep up with your professor racing through slides at light speed is never fun, but having to do it in a dull, dirty room that feels like an oven can make it that much worse. For this reason, the best classroom building on campus is Art Building West.

Before you even enter the building, you find a stunning exterior that is unrivaled by any other building in Iowa City. The unique design and beautiful surrounding sculptures create a cozy and curiosity-inducing tone. Many of the classroom buildings on campus have similar and largely forgettable designs, but the Art Building West — designed by architect Steven Holl — is unique in the best way possible. Not to mention, the area surrounding its pond is hands down, far and away the best study spot on campus.

On the inside, you’ll find comfortable, modern classrooms that assist with the student focus on what it is that’s happening in the classroom. Featuring spacious yet not overbearing auditoriums, it is the perfect environment to feel neither overwhelmed nor cramped by the size. Because of its external beauty and functional practicality, Art Building West takes the crown as the best classroom building on campus.

English-Philosophy Building

The red brick building known as the English-Philosophy Building has stood west of the Main Library at the University of Iowa since its construction in the late 1960s. Tucked between a copious number of trees and greenery, the building appears neglected compared to newer buildings like Catlett Residence Hall. This is precisely the reason why I believe the EPB is the best building on campus.

While it’s true that the EPB falls short in high-tech features and brand-new infrastructure, the building has charm that new buildings lack. Where some see unruly graffiti or the state of Iowa’s ugliest building, according to a 2018 Business Insider article, I see the wisdom and creative talent left for others to enjoy.

The EPB is home to the many students who are part of the English Department and College of Liberal Arts. The EPB isn’t flashy, but it functions respectably and provides creative students the privacy to engage in intimate discussions. The university is also renovating EPB’s roof and HVAC and other utility systems, according to the UI.

Perhaps the EPB risks obscurity in the future, but in my opinion, the EPB is invisible in the best way possible.

Beauty should not be defined purely by what is seen on the outside, but by what happens on the inside. It is only there for those who seek it.