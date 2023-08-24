The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Judge rules Jonathan McCaffery will not appear at trial next week

A Johnson County Judge approved Jonathan “Jack” McCaffery’s request to waive his right to appear at trial on Wednesday.
Jack Moore, News Reporter
August 24, 2023
The+Johnson+County+Courthouse+is+seen+on+South+Clinton+Street+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Nov.+27%2C+2022.+
Grace Smith
The Johnson County Courthouse is seen on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

A Johnson County judge approved Jonathan “Jack” McCaffery’s request to waive his right to appear at trial on Wednesday. 

Attorney Karina Miller will appear in McCaffery’s place at the start of his trial on Tuesday at the Johnson County Courthouse, according to court documents.

McCaffery, 17, is the son of University of Iowa’s head basketball coach Fran McCaffery. He was charged with a simple misdemeanor which can carry the penalty of a $1,000 fine, a 180-day suspension of the defendant’s driver’s license, or both. 

He reportedly failed to yield to a pedestrian right of way on May 22, which resulted in the death of 45-year-old Iowa National Guardsman Corey Hite of Cedar Rapids. The collision took place in Iowa City at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Kennedy around 4 p.m. 

McCaffery pleaded not guilty to the charge on July 17.

Prosecutors filed a motion on Monday in response to McCaffery’s request to waive his right to appear at his trial, asking McCaffery to stipulate he was driving the car. 

Under the statute McCaffery was charged with, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt he was driving the car when the incident occurred. 
About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
