The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for 2023 season

Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule

Some Iowa voters look for Trump alternative

Bohannan aims message at young voters in second campaign for 1st Congressional District

State Board of Regents launch survey to collect community feedback

Advertisement

Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule

Although surrounding schools announced early dismissals for Wednesday and Thursday because of the extreme heat, Iowa City schools will stay in session for the full day.
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
August 23, 2023
The+Iowa+City+Community+School+District+sign+in+Iowa+City+is+seen+on+Tuesday%2C+Sept.+13%2C+2022.+
Grace Kreber
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

While some surrounding school districts are sending home students early on Wednesday because of extreme temperatures, Iowa City Community School District won’t cut classes short. 

Superintendent of Iowa City schools Matt Degner informed parents via an email Tuesday that the district will follow local trends of early outs for the first day of school because all school buildings are fully air-conditioned.

“It is important to recognize that their circumstances may be different from our district,” Degner wrote. “Some may not have fully air-conditioned schools, or may have an energy provider that will limit their use of power. We are, thankfully, not in either of these situations.”

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that Cedar Rapids Community Schools will release middle and high school students at 10:50 a.m., and elementary students at 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Linn-Mar and College Community school districts are also releasing students early. 

According to the National Weather Service, there is an excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday in Iowa.

“We also cannot assume that every student has an air-conditioned home to return to after school,” Degner wrote.

While classes will not be cut short, Iowa City Schools will be taking extra precautions for outdoor extracurriculars, Degner wrote.

If the heat index goes over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, elementary students will have indoor recess, he wrote. Any high school practices will now only be allowed in the morning or after 6 p.m., and any games scheduled this week will now have a start time of after 7 p.m., Degner wrote.

Middle school students who are participating in sports will not begin their practices until the week of Aug. 28, Degner wrote.
More to Discover
More in Iowa City Community School District
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Iowa City Community School District unveils new Geometry in Construction course
School board members of the Iowa City Community School District listen to speakers during a meeting on Sept. 27, 2022.
Iowa City Community School District experiences challenges in hiring diverse workforce
Photo illustration.
ICCSD forms book review committee
More in Latest News
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott operates a grill during the Iowa State Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Some Iowa voters look for Trump alternative
Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District Christina Bohannan speaks during a Democratic watch party at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Bohannan lost to Marianette Miller Meeks by about 20,000 votes. “I will always stand and fight for our democracy and I will always stand with all of you to bring about the change that we want to see in Iowa in our country and this is not over,” Bohannan said. “We are going to carry on. We are going to keep going. We have no choice. Its what weve got to do.”
Bohannan aims message at young voters in second campaign for 1st Congressional District
State Board of Regents Greta Rouse, JC Risewick, and Robert Cramer prepare during a three minute intermission at a Board of Regents meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
State Board of Regents launch survey to collect community feedback
More in News
Illustration by Marandah Mangra-Dutcher.
Navigating the surge of artificial intelligence in higher education
Photo via University of Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Parents of attempted murder suspect, former UI student Ali Younes, charged with aiding in their son’s escape out of the country
The Johnson County Courthouse on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Jonathan McCaffery waives appearance at hearing next week