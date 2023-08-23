Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule

Grace Kreber The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

While some surrounding school districts are sending home students early on Wednesday because of extreme temperatures, Iowa City Community School District won’t cut classes short.

Superintendent of Iowa City schools Matt Degner informed parents via an email Tuesday that the district will follow local trends of early outs for the first day of school because all school buildings are fully air-conditioned.

“It is important to recognize that their circumstances may be different from our district,” Degner wrote. “Some may not have fully air-conditioned schools, or may have an energy provider that will limit their use of power. We are, thankfully, not in either of these situations.”

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that Cedar Rapids Community Schools will release middle and high school students at 10:50 a.m., and elementary students at 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Linn-Mar and College Community school districts are also releasing students early.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday in Iowa.

“We also cannot assume that every student has an air-conditioned home to return to after school,” Degner wrote.

While classes will not be cut short, Iowa City Schools will be taking extra precautions for outdoor extracurriculars, Degner wrote.

If the heat index goes over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, elementary students will have indoor recess, he wrote. Any high school practices will now only be allowed in the morning or after 6 p.m., and any games scheduled this week will now have a start time of after 7 p.m., Degner wrote.

Middle school students who are participating in sports will not begin their practices until the week of Aug. 28, Degner wrote.