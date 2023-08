The 2023 University of Iowa Convocation was held in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Iowa President Barbara Wilson spoke to the incoming class. The Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education and Dean of the University, Tanya Uden-Holman, also spoke.

In temperatures expected to be as high as 94 degrees, the class of 2027 Convocation speaker Harry Bui spoke to peers on the east side of the Pentacrest. Convocation was cut by 15 minutes due to heat.