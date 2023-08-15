The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Bohannan launches second bid for 1st Congressional District

Miller-Meeks talks abortion policy, government shutdown at Iowa City town hall

Trump, DeSantis compete for Iowa Republican support at Iowa State Fair

Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara ‘day-to-day’ after suffering injury during open practice

Iowa football offense confident heading into 2023 season despite recent struggles

Miller-Meeks fielded questions ranging from abortion to a possible government shutdown during a town hall on Monday in Iowa City.
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
August 15, 2023
Cody Blissett
United States Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions at West High School in Iowa City on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks called for accountability and the “rule of law” at a town hall in Iowa City on Monday night. 

Miller-Meeks calls for accountability for all elected officials 

Miller-Meeks called for a set standard of accountability for elected officials, to ensure that legislators and other elected officials aren’t considered “second-class citizens” under the law during the town hall. 

“I think it’s important for people and for every elected official, regardless of what party to be susceptible to the rule of law and the Constitution,” Miller-Meeks said. “As a military veteran, I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. It’s why I voted for the January 6 Commission. It’s also why I’ve been careful when due process has not been in place to not support things that would undermine due process for people.”

News of Trump’s fourth indictment didn’t break until several hours after the Miller-Meeks event on Monday night.

Miller-Meeks: Right to life guaranteed in the Constitution 

One voter asked Miller-Meeks how she reconciled the separation of church and state and the push for a nationwide and statewide abortion ban, which they said was built on a tenant of religious ideals. 

United States Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions at West High School in Iowa City on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

Miller-Meeks said she believes the right to life is guaranteed in the Constitution. Miller-Meeks said she also believes that to reduce the number of abortions, you need to give people who can get pregnant options and access to birth control. 

“One of the main functions of the federal government is to protect life,” Miller-Meeks said. “I understand that there are differences of opinion and you may consider it only a religious facet, the right to life, but it’s why we have law enforcement — It’s why we have a military for defense — and that is to protect life.” 

She said she has supported access to contraception and family planning for that reason. 

Miller-Meeks was one of a large swath of congress members who supported over-the-counter oral contraceptives. Miller-Meeks and a bipartisan coalition of U.S. House members introduced a bill in July that would require the Food and Drug Administration to send guidance to manufacturers on how to submit an application for over-the-counter birth control. 

“But I would also like to say as a woman who left home at 16 and had been financially independent since that age, that I also have a myriad of choices,” Miller-Meeks said. “It’s why I put forward [a bill] when I was a state senator, that would have made oral contraception over-the-counter.” 

Avoiding a looming government shutdown 

Congress is currently in recess, which is when members of Congress take their D.C. staff and visit their districts to talk with constituents across their districts. 

However, a government shutdown and many battles about spending await members of Congress when they return from recess later this fall. 

Johnson County Supervisor Jon Green asked Miller-Meeks if she would support a continuation of federal government spending as the right wing of the Republican party continues to clamor for more control under Kevin McCarthy’s leadership. 

Johnson County Supervisor Jon Green asks United States Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks at West High School in Iowa City on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

Miller-Meeks said she is willing to reach across the aisle to pass the massive appropriation bills waiting for Congress this fall. 

“I think it’s a challenging process, but I think for the accountability, it’s important for people to see us pass appropriations bills rather than a big omnibus,” Miller-Meeks said. “I’m not personally in favor of shutting down the government.” 

Miller-Meeks emphasized a need for politicians to, “be adults, come to the table, work out our differences and push forward.” 

