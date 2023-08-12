Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara ‘day-to-day’ after suffering injury during open practice

Transfer quarterback Cade McNamara demonstrated plenty of poise in the pocket at Iowa football’s annual Kids’ Day at Kinnick Saturday and showed no signs of his November 2022 knee surgery with his mobility.

But about an hour into 11-on-11 play, the 6,000 spectators inside Kinnick Stadium and those following on social media at home held their breath as McNamara scrambled and appeared to tweak his right knee — the same knee operated on last year.

He fell to the ground but left the field under his own power. He later returned to the sidelines in street clothes but wasn’t wearing any visible brace or tape or icing his knee.

Here’s the fall heard round the world pic.twitter.com/ItdXoOxvQp — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) August 12, 2023



Ferentz said following the scrimmage that as far as he knows, the injury is a muscle issue, and there is no structural damage to the knee. Ferentz said he will know more next week, and McNamara’s recovery process is on a day-to-day timeline.

Iowa opens up the 2023 season in just three weeks against Utah State.

“I won’t say he’s upset, but he’s not happy because he doesn’t want to miss time, ” Ferentz said of McNamara. “He doesn’t like not playing, he doesn’t like not practicing. And, you know, I just told him, ‘Injuries are part of the game.’ It stinks, but they’re part of the game … My guess is he’ll wear the training staff out the next couple of days or whatever it takes”

Before the injury, McNamara was connecting well with his receivers.

One of his best throws was a 45-yard bomb to Diante Vines, who won Big Ten Comeback Player of the Year last season after missing the first six games because of a fractured wrist.

Hawkeye WR Diante Vines with an impressive grab on a deep ball from McNamara. Vines missed the first six games last season because of a fractured wrist. pic.twitter.com/fvgQI2HCa5 — Daily Iowan Pregame (@dipregame) August 12, 2023

Transfer wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Seth Anderson also showed flashes of speed and athleticism.

Brown was also returning punts at the beginning of practice. Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said on Friday that Brown has the potential to “hit a home run” in the return game.

Anderson, the Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year last season for Charleston Southern, made several grabs on Saturday, including a 37-yard haul and an 11-yard TD catch from McNamara.

“We thought he was a really good prospect, and today is probably as good a day that he had,” Ferentz said of Anderson. “He likes to show up for the crowd apparently. It was encouraging; he works hard, he’s got a great attitude.”

Protecting McNamara on the first-string offensive line was Mason Richman at left tackle, Connor Colby at left guard, Logan Jones at center, Nick DeJong at right guard, and Gennings Dunker at right tackle. Miami (Ohio) transfer Rusty Feth also rotated in at left guard.

Ferentz said Feth is working at both guard positions and center, as does backup center Tyler Elsbury. For Colby, Ferentz said he wants him playing both guard spots. Because of Dunker’s youth, Ferentz would prefer to keep him in one spot.

“We’re a lot more mature as a group, and it’s still loose edges,” Ferentz said. “This is day nine, so you expect that … they’re focused and there’s always things to work. And that’s the race we’re running here in the next two weeks.”

Both McNamara and backup Deacon Hill would’ve been sacked multiple times behind their respective lines. Each QB threw at least one interception as the offense surrendered multiple turnovers.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Deshaun Lee had two picks on the day, while junior and fellow corner Jermari Harris jumped a McNamara pass for an interception of his own.

Ferentz was complimentary of Harris, whom he said was “trying to do too much last spring” before the Chicago native sat out the 2022 season with an injury. This year, Ferentz said Harris is focused on simply playing his position.

Another solid contributor to the Iowa defense was redshirt freshman Brian Allen, who Ferentz said had his “best and most active” day of fall camp. The Lake in the Hills, Illinois, native was wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage and had a tackle for loss toward the end of practice.

With fellow kicker Aaron Blom at practice but not in uniform, sophomore Drew Stevens handled the kicking duties and started strong, going four-for-five in field goal tries to start the day. Later on, the North Augusta, South Carolina, native went one-for-two from 54 yards.

The Hawkeyes had plenty of players in street clothes on Saturday, including offensive tackle Daijon Parker, defensive tackle Noah Shannon, cornerback Cooper DeJean, and receivers Nico Ragaini, Jack Johnson, Jacob Bostick, and Alec Wick.

Ferentz said Friday that Ragaini is dealing with a “non-major” soft tissue injury and said he’s optimistic that DeJean will be back sometime next week. As for Parker, Ferentz said the Saginaw Valley State transfer has been experiencing some leg swelling and is on a day-to-day timeline. Parker missed spring practice with a meniscus injury.