The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Iowa volleyball team aims to ‘play for each other’ in 2023

Three current and former Iowa student-athletes among seven charged in state sports gambling probe

Republican candidates focus on variety of issues including Biden, education at Lincoln Dinner

Photos: Republican presidential candidates attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner

Iowa City volunteers and citizens band together for one-day heat mapping event

Advertisement

Three current and former Iowa student-athletes among seven charged in state sports gambling probe

Current Iowa football player Aaron Blom, along with former Hawkeye basketball player Ahron Ulis and former baseball player Gehrig Christensen, were among seven Iowa and Iowa State student-athletes who were issued criminal charges Tuesday.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
August 2, 2023
Iowa+kicker+Aaron+Blom+attempts+a+field+goal+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+10%2C+2022.+The+Cyclones+ended+a+six-game+Cy-Hawk+series+losing+streak+and+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+10-7.+Blom+failed+field+goal+attempt+was+48+yards.
Grace Smith
Iowa kicker Aaron Blom attempts a field goal during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7. Blom failed field goal attempt was 48 yards.

Current Iowa football player Aaron Blom, along with former Hawkeye basketball player Ahron Ulis  and former baseball player Gehrig Christensen, were among seven Iowa and Iowa State student-athletes who were issued criminal charges in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) probe into sports gambling.   

They are each being charged with one count of tampering with records related to the investigation. The charge is labeled as an aggravated misdemeanor but could be punishable by a maximum sentence of two years in prison if convicted. 

The student-athletes convicted could also face a permanent loss of athletic eligibility, per NCAA regulations that prohibit athletes from betting on their own games or other sporting events at their schools. 

“The [three Hawkeye athletes] ‘routinely and consistently’ placed wagers from [their] personal iPhones, which were also traced back to [their] University of Iowa residences and in areas of the university ‘not routinely open to the public,’” wrote court documents.

It has been over two months since the DCI launched the ongoing investigation. The seven names were revealed in criminal complaints filed by the attorney’s offices of Johnson and Story County, respectively. 

According to the complaint, Blom, Iowa’s second-string kicker and punter last season, made over 100 underage bets, totaling approximately $4,400. Iowa’s legal betting age is 21. 

Eight of these wagers were on Hawkeye sporting events, including a lone football game in 2021 in which Blom was the backup kicker and did not appear in the contest. 

He allegedly bet the “under” in total points in the Hawkeyes’ 27-17 victory over the Cyclones. A bet on the under means the wagerer thinks there will be fewer points than the total listed. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the estimated total of the game was 45 points. 

Christensen, who retired from baseball in a June 8 Instagram post, has allegedly placed over 559 underage bets, 23 of which involved Iowa sports.

Both Christensen and Blom placed their wagers through online DraftKings accounts and used their mothers’ identities and consent. 

Christensen and Blom admitted to DCI agents that they placed bets under each of their mother’s names. Christensen said he wagered “mostly on NBA games.” 

Ulis instead registered his online FanDuel account under the name of his older brother, Anton Porter. Per the complaint, Ulis placed 1,850 wagers, 740 of which were underage. These wagers collectively totaled more than $34,800 with at least one wager on an Iowa sporting event. 

Ulis transferred to Nebraska this offseason.  In a Zoom meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg said he was not aware of the issue when recruiting him this spring.  

Both Ulis and Blom remain on their official rosters.  

The other four athletes include one former and three current Iowa State Cyclones. Among them were junior starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers, sophomore wrestler Panrio Johnson, sophomore offensive lineman Dodge Sauser, and former defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike

The football players each placed bets on their own team, ranging from games played last season and in 2021. 

Sauser redshirted his freshman year and did not see much action in 2022, while Uwazurike started all 13 games in 2021, achieving All-Big 12  first-team honors. Dekkers’ lone football bet was a 2021 game against Oklahoma State, in which he was the backup quarterback at the time. 

Dekkers, Johnson, and Sauser were specifically accused of underage gambling, as each relied on a “proxy account” to impersonate an individual at or above the legal age, per the complaint. Each allegedly wagered totals exceeding $1,000, the most being Johnson’s $45,640. 

The Athletic reported that Dekkers will not participate in fall camp. His attorney representing him, Mark E. Weinhardt of The Weinhardt Law Firm, said the quarterback will plead not guilty.

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa pitcher Ty Langenberg throws the ball during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 5-2.
2023 MLB Draft | Where did Iowa baseball players end up?
Iowa players prepare for sprints during the Iowa mens baseball media day at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City on February 8, 2023. With many new players on the field, head coach Rick Heller has his sights on Omaha.
Iowa baseball adds right-handed pitcher Anthony Watts from Creighton
Iowa head coach Rick Heller talks to his players during a baseball game between Iowa and St. Thomas at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies, 10-1.
Rick Heller’s resurrection of a dying program
More in Featured
Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Republican candidates focus on variety of issues including Biden, education at Lincoln Dinner
An empty podium is seen during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Photos: Republican presidential candidates attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner
Bicycles are seen in the press box room during a Ragbrai event hosted by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
RAGBRAI celebrates 50th anniversary
More in Football
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean celebrates his pick six during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. DeJean recorded seven solo tackles and an interception. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 24-10.
Iowa football players Cooper DeJean, Jay Higgins, and Luke Lachey reflect on preparation for 2023 season
Ohio State fans celebrate a touchdown from Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Harrison Jr. caught seven passes for 62 yards. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 54-10.
Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. looking to build on breakout sophomore season
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz looks onto the field during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-10.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks offensive line, transfer portal, gambling investigation
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his
Matt McGowan is a freshman at Iowa and is covering women’s tennis in the fall. He is minoring in Sport Studies as well as double majoring with Journalism and American Studies.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.